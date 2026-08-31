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Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'Once you have a product that you are happy with, you the need to centralize things to continue growth'

Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'Once you have a product that you are happy with, you the need to centralize things to continue growth'

The quote highlights the importance of embracing uncertainty, innovation, and bold decision-making in a rapidly evolving world.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'Once you have a product that you are happy with, you the need to centralize things to continue growth'Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta

“Once you have a product that you are happy with, you need to centralise things to continue growth,” a quote by Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

This quote means a business must bring its core operations and teams together under one unified direction once its product works well.

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Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg said this on October 30, 2011, during a live interview at the Y Combinator Startup School event.

He was discussing early mistakes, how Facebook survived intense competition from Google+, and advice he would give to entrepreneurs starting new companies.

What does this quote mean?

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This quote highlights the strategic shift a company must make when transitioning from the "product-market fit" phase to the "scaling" phase. In the early days of a startup, success depends on experimenting quickly and focusing entirely on creating a product that people love. However, once that product is proven and successful, decentralised or chaotic growth becomes a liability.

Mark Zuckerberg argues that to sustain long-term expansion, a business must centralise its operations, data, and leadership. By bringing teams and resources under a single, unified direction, the company eliminates redundant efforts, streamlines decision-making, and ensures that every department is aligned toward the same growth targets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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