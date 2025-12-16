HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing banking stocks

Indian benchmark indices remained in a narrow range and settled with marginal cuts on Monday amid weaker rupee, adding to FII outflows. Traders are looking at the India-US trade deal and H2 earning expectations, which may support the sentiments. BSE Sensex shed 54.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 85,213.36, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 19.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 26,027.30 for the day.



Select buzzing banking stocks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to say on these stocks for Tuesday's trading session:



ICICI Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,365 | Support: Rs 1,345

ICICI Bank is currently struggling to sustain above its 200-day DEMA as well as other key moving averages, indicating weak price structure. The RSI is also trading below the 50 level, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. Given this setup, a cautious approach is advised, and traders should wait and watch at current levels. Fresh buying interest is likely to emerge only if the stock decisively moves above Rs 1,385. In the near term, Rs 1,345 acts as an immediate support level, while Rs 1,365 remains a key resistance zone to watch.



Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,275 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,115

A breakout is visible on the daily charts of Kotak Mahindra Bank, after a phase of consolidation in the Rs 2,125–2,165 range. The price has decisively moved above this zone, indicating a shift towards bullish strength. Momentum indicators support this view, as the RSI has consistently held above the 50 level, reflecting sustained buying interest. This technical structure suggests that the upward momentum is likely to continue in the near term. Traders may consider a buy-on-dips strategy, as the risk–reward remains favourable at current levels. A stop-loss can be placed at Rs 2,115 to manage downside risk, while an upside target of Rs 2,275 can be kept for the trade.



HDFC Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,010 | Support: Rs 980

HDFC Bank is currently trading in a narrow range of Rs 980–1,020, indicating a lack of clear directional bias. The stock is in a consolidation phase, with Rs 980 acting as an immediate short-term support, while Rs 1010 serves as a key resistance level. As long as the price remains within this range, traders are advised to remain cautious. A fresh buying opportunity may be considered only after a decisive daily close above Rs 1,010, which could signal a potential breakout and the beginning of a renewed upward move.