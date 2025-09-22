HDFC Life, LIC shares gain as JPMorgan shares positive outlook

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance surged nearly 2% on Monday after global brokerage JPMorgan upgraded the company to 'Overweight' and raised its price target from ₹750 to ₹980. The upgrade sparked interest across the insurance sector, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock rising 2.11% and General Insurance Corporation of India shares gaining over a percent in early deals today. GIC Re also received a similar upgrade, and JPMorgan reiterated LIC as its top pick, stating, "LIC remains the top 'Overweight' pick, with a price target of ₹1,152."

The brokerage highlighted strong sector fundamentals, forecasting robust growth for both life and non-life insurers. The foreign brokerage expects the sector's compounding momentum to continue, similar to trends observed over the past five years, supporting further balance sheet growth.

For life insurance companies such as HDFC Life, JPMorgan expects, "For life insurers, the brokerage forecasts annual growth of 15% in new business value (NBV), while non-life insurers are expected to see 12% annual growth in book value over the next three years."

The report also noted that greater regulatory clarity could act as a catalyst: The brokerage added that greater clarity on GST and related product strategies could act as a near-term catalyst for insurance stocks, potentially boosting investor interest.

HDFC Life's latest performance is set against a backdrop of renewed interest in the insurance sector. Trading volumes for HDFC Life and its competitors rose as the market responded to JPMorgan's bullish stance. LIC and GIC Re remain principal competitors in the sector, each benefitting from the upgraded outlook.

Sector-wide, insurers are expected to continue their positive trajectory, with industry analysts watching for regulatory developments as a potential driver of further gains. The upgrades and forecasts set by JPMorgan are expected to inform future investor strategies and may influence further stock movement in the coming weeks.