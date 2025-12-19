Top stocks in news: ICICI AMC, RIL, Airtel, HCLTech, BPCL, Vodafone, Lupin, IndiGo, Swiggy

After a volatile trading session, Indian benchmark indices settled marginally lower on Thursday amid muted global cues and delayed India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex shed 77.84 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 84,481.81, while NSE's Nifty50 fell merely 3 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 25,815.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 19, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs and Unifinz Capital shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Space Incubatrics Technologies shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Can Fin Homes shall trade ex-dividend. Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects shall trade ex-date for resolution plan.

ICICI Prudential AMC: The asset management player will make its stock market debut today, December 19 as the company raised a total of Rs 10,602.65 crore via IPO by selling its shares for Rs 2,165 apiece between December 12-16. The issue was overall subscribed 39.17 times, attracting bids for Rs 3 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries: The company’s FMCG subsidiary, Reliance Consumer Products, has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods. Reliance Consumer Products will hold a majority stake, while Udhaiyams’ erstwhile owners will retain a minority stake.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel: The company board of the telecom major has approved the appointment of Gopal Vittal (currently Vice Chairman & Managing Director) as Executive Vice Chairman, and Shashwat Sharma (currently CEO-Designate) as Managing Director & CEO (Airtel India), effective January 1, 2026, for a period of five years.

HCL Technologies: The IT services company has signed an agreement to acquire the telco solutions business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to strengthen its engineering and AI-led network propositions for global communication service providers (CSPs).

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India: The leading oil marketing company's board has approved the formation of a joint venture with Coal India to set up a coal gasification project at Western Coalfields in Maharashtra. Under the proposed arrangement, Coal India will hold a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, while BPCL will own the remaining 49 per cent.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator's subsidiary, Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Limited (VITIL), has successfully raised Rs 3,300 crore through the issuance of unlisted, unrated, secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The proceeds from the NCD issuance will be utilised by VITIL to meet its payment obligations to the parent company.

Lupin: The pharma company, through its subsidiaries Multicare Pharmaceuticals (Philippines) and MedQuimica (Brazil), has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A., an Italian pharmaceutical company, for marketing and promotional rights of the gastroenterology brand Plasil (metoclopramide) in the Philippines and Brazil.

InterGlobe Aviation: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken cognizance of complaints filed against IndiGo in the context of recent flight disruptions across various routes. The CCI has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002, based on its initial assessment

Amber Enterprises India: The contract manufacturer for HVAC plans to expand its state-of-the-art research & development (R&D) centre dedicated to HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) products in Punjab. The initiative will leverage policies and incentives offered by the state to promote technology development.

Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Premier Energies: The National Stock Exchange of India has announced that Bajaj Holdings, Premier Energies, Swiggy and Waaree Energies will be available for trading in the F&O segment effective December 31.

Advertisement

Biocon: The biotechnology major has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA for its Biocon Generics Inc facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, US. The inspection was conducted by the FDA between October 6-10, 2025, under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations.

Bharti Hexacom: The telecom services player has approved the appointment of Karthikeyan Velu as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026, following the resignation of Akhil Garg due to his organizational movement within the Bharti Group.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The state-run defence player has secured an order worth Rs 121.75 crore. With this, the open order position of MIDHANI currently stands at approximately Rs 2,520 crore.

Arisinfra Solutions: The infra solutions player has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JS Infra Solutions to explore collaboration in the asphalt and road infrastructure materials ecosystem.

GPT Infraprojects: The Kolkata-based infrastructure firm has secured a contract valued at Rs 1,804.48 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The project involves the construction of a flyover along LBS Marg, connecting Kalpana Talkies Kurla (L Ward) to Pankhe Shah Dargah Ghatkopar West (N Ward) in the Eastern Suburbs.

Refex Industries: The industrial gases player's subsidiary Venwind Refex Power has signed a contract for the supply of wind turbine generators for 148 MW wind power projects with a leading independent power producer.

Advertisement

SEAMEC: The shipping company has awarded a Letter of Award worth $3.25 million to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors for providing diving-related services onboard the vessel SEAMEC III for the Part Replacement Pipeline Project, Pipeline Replacement Project – Group A (PRP-VIII A), and DSF II project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Niraj Cement Structurals: The civil construction company has received a work order worth Rs 322.27 crore for the four-laning of the Ponda to Bhoma section of NH-748 in Goa on an EPC mode from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).