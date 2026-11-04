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HEG Advanced Materials shares rise 11% on Q2 earnings, capacity expansion nod 

HEG Advanced Materials shares rise 11% on Q2 earnings, capacity expansion nod 

HEG Advanced Materials shares gained 10.82% to Rs 266.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 240.75. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8556 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 11:11 AM IST
HEG Advanced Materials shares rise 11% on Q2 earnings, capacity expansion nod   The board of the firm also approved expansion of current 20,000 MT capacity anode plant to 44,000 MT at a capex of Rs 1606 Cr ( 20,000 MT to come into operation by Jun 2027 and balance 24,000 MT by March 2029).

Shares of HEG Advanced Materials Ltd, the electrode maker, rose 11% after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. HEG Advanced Materials shares gained 10.82% to Rs 266.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 240.75. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8556 crore.

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HEG shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 24% in two weeks and risen 17.4% in six months. Total 4.76 lakh shares of HEG Advanced changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 12.40 crore on BSE.

Revenue rose 144% to Rs 429.94 crore in Q2 against Rs 175.94 crore revenue a year ago. Net profit rose to Rs 208.89 crore in Q2 against a profit of Rs 69.18 crore.

EBITDA rose to Rs 312.78 crore. Total income rose to Rs 546.59 crore in Q2 against Rs 226.31 crore a year ago.

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The board of the firm also approved expansion of current 20,000 MT capacity anode plant to 44,000 MT at a capex of Rs 1606 Cr ( 20,000 MT to come into operation by Jun 2027 and balance 24,000 MT by March 2029).

The HEG Composite Scheme became effective on September 1, 2026. Under the scheme, the graphite electrodes business was transferred to HEG Limited (earlier known as HEG Graphite Limited), and Bhilwara Energy Limited was amalgamated into the company. The results accordingly present continuing and discontinued operations separately. Current financial figures are not comparable to previous financial figures owing to demerger of HEG Limited.

In H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from continuing operations came at Rs 725.80 crore and total income at Rs 870.77 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 438 crore and profit after tax of Rs 269.07 crore.

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As on 30 September 2026, consolidated cash and bank balances stood at Rs 1322.84 crore.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, MD & CEO, HEG Advanced Materials Limited, said, “Q2 FY27 reflects our continued progress towards building HEG Advanced Materials into a technology-led, globally competitive advanced materials platform. Our focus is on strengthening R&D, developing proprietary technologies and creating differentiated, scalable businesses across anode materials, graphene, battery energy storage and green power."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 11:11 AM IST
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