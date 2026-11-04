HEG Advanced Materials shares rise 11% on Q2 earnings, capacity expansion nod 

The stock has gained 24% in two weeks and risen 17.4% in six months. Total 4.76 lakh shares of HEG Advanced changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 12.40 crore on BSE.

Revenue rose 144% to Rs 429.94 crore in Q2 against Rs 175.94 crore revenue a year ago. Net profit rose to Rs 208.89 crore in Q2 against a profit of Rs 69.18 crore.

EBITDA rose to Rs 312.78 crore. Total income rose to Rs 546.59 crore in Q2 against Rs 226.31 crore a year ago.

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The board of the firm also approved expansion of current 20,000 MT capacity anode plant to 44,000 MT at a capex of Rs 1606 Cr ( 20,000 MT to come into operation by Jun 2027 and balance 24,000 MT by March 2029).

The HEG Composite Scheme became effective on September 1, 2026. Under the scheme, the graphite electrodes business was transferred to HEG Limited (earlier known as HEG Graphite Limited), and Bhilwara Energy Limited was amalgamated into the company. The results accordingly present continuing and discontinued operations separately. Current financial figures are not comparable to previous financial figures owing to demerger of HEG Limited.

In H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from continuing operations came at Rs 725.80 crore and total income at Rs 870.77 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 438 crore and profit after tax of Rs 269.07 crore.

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As on 30 September 2026, consolidated cash and bank balances stood at Rs 1322.84 crore.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, MD & CEO, HEG Advanced Materials Limited, said, “Q2 FY27 reflects our continued progress towards building HEG Advanced Materials into a technology-led, globally competitive advanced materials platform. Our focus is on strengthening R&D, developing proprietary technologies and creating differentiated, scalable businesses across anode materials, graphene, battery energy storage and green power."