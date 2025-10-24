Hero MotoCorp joins hands with MotoGB for UK debut; stock in focus

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd are in focus on Friday after the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer announced its official entry into the United Kingdom, marking a major milestone in its global expansion strategy.

In a filing with the stock exchanges on Thursday, post-market hours, the New Delhi-headquartered company said it has partnered with Lancashire-based MotoGB Ltd for its UK operations. The move makes the United Kingdom the 51st international market for Hero MotoCorp, further strengthening its footprint in Europe following recent launches in Italy and Spain.

The company will roll out its Euro 5+ compliant range in the UK, led by the much-anticipated Hunk 440 motorcycle.

"Hero MotoCorp's entry into the United Kingdom marks a defining milestone in our global expansion journey," said Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President at Hero MotoCorp. He noted that the launch "reflects our deep understanding of UK riders," offering "a motorcycle that stays true to the core of motorcycling while offering style, performance and reliability in an accessible package."

Bhan added, "With this launch, we aim to make premium motorcycles accessible for first-time riders, and enthusiasts alike."

Targeted at the A2 performance category, the Hunk 440 is priced from £3,499 (plus on-road charges). According to the company, the bike delivers 27 bhp and "exceptional low-end torque" of 36.0 Nm at 4000 rpm.

Distribution partner MotoGB will offer Hero’s product range through an initial network of over 25 official sales and service outlets, which is expected to expand to more than 35 locations by 2026.

"We are proud to partner with Hero MotoCorp as they make their debut in the UK market," said Matt Kay, General Manager of MotoGB. "Beginning with the Hunk 440, we will be able to offer riders a unique combination of technology and value that will resonate deeply with consumers in the United Kingdom."

Hero MotoCorp, which has retained its position as the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer for 24 consecutive years, said it now has a global customer base of over 125 million.