Hero MotoCorp shares in focus as firm unveils Rs 3,200-crore investment plan 

Shares of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, are in focus today after the firm said it would invest over Rs 3,200 crore in three to five years in Andhra Pradesh to expand its manufacturing, logistics and electric mobility footprint in the state.

Share of Hero MotoCorp ended 0.82% higher at Rs 4835.40 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 96,752 crore.

Advertisement

As part of the plan, the company will invest more than Rs 750 crore to establish its second Global Parts Centre (GPC) in Tirupati, which will cater to both domestic and international spare parts operations. The foundation stone for the new facility was laid in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The investment will also be used to expand the production capacity of Hero MotoCorp's Tirupati manufacturing plant. Once the expansion is completed, the facility's annual production capacity is expected to rise to between 1.2 million and 1.5 million units, reinforcing its role as one of the company's largest and most strategic manufacturing hubs.

Hero MotoCorp highlighted that its complete electric vehicle (EV) portfolio is designed, engineered, and manufactured at the Tirupati facility, underlining the plant's growing importance in the company's future mobility strategy.

Advertisement

The expansion project is expected to generate around 4,000 employment opportunities while supporting Andhra Pradesh's vision of becoming a leading manufacturing and mobility hub.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Hero MotoCorp's fresh investment reflects growing investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh's business-friendly environment. He added that the project would further accelerate industrial development in the Rayalaseema region while boosting employment and economic growth.

Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said, "At Hero MotoCorp, we have always believed that business growth and nation-building go hand in hand. The foundation stone of our second Global Parts Centre in Tirupati marks an important milestone in our journey and reflects our deep confidence in India’s future and Andhra Pradesh’s vision for growth. By transforming Tirupati into a future-ready manufacturing and electric mobility hub, this investment will enhance our global supply chain, support our expansion across markets, and reaffirm our commitment to 'Made in India, for India and the World."