Why Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $5.5 billion despite denying cancer claims

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay an estimated $5.5 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products caused ovarian cancer, saying it wants to bring a long-running legal battle to a close even as it continues to deny the claims. The proposed settlement covers about 76,000 existing claims in federal and state courts in the United States and will become final only if 95% of the ovarian cancer claimants accept it.
The agreement follows more than a decade of litigation, multiple trials and appeals, and three unsuccessful bankruptcy attempts by the company. Plaintiffs' law firms confirmed the deal on Monday and said it was a fair resolution after a lengthy court fight. J&J said the claims were meritless, but added that the settlement would allow it to move on from the dispute.