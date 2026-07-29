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Swiggy shares hit three-month high, up 11% in two sessions; what's fueling the rally?

Swiggy shares hit three-month high, up 11% in two sessions; what's fueling the rally?

Swiggy share price: Swiggy stock zoomed 8% in the current session to Rs 289.60. Market cap of Swiggy rose to Rs 79,814 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 1:04 PM IST
Swiggy shares hit three-month high, up 11% in two sessions; what's fueling the rally? Sinha's appointment comes after the immediate resignation of CEO Amitesh Jha.

Shares of Swiggy Ltd zoomed 8% to hit a three-month high in the afternoon session today. In two sessions, Swiggy stock has risen 11.5% amid the high-profile appointment of Nandita Sinha (former Myntra CEO) as the new Chief Executive Officer of Swiggy Instamart.

Sinha's appointment comes after the immediate resignation of CEO Amitesh Jha.

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Nandita joins from Myntra, where she served as Chief Executive Officer. Her proven expertise in scaling major e-commerce platforms is expected to aggressively strengthen Swiggy's positioning in the intensifying quick-commerce battle

Meanwhile, the Swiggy stock zoomed 8% in the current session to Rs 289.60. Market cap of Swiggy rose to Rs 79,814 crore.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, she has built and scaled some of India's leading consumer businesses across fashion, e-commerce and FMCG through leadership roles at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever. She is widely recognised for combining deep customer understanding with disciplined execution, driving innovation at scale and building high-performing organisations. She is an alumna of IIT (BHU) and FMS Delhi.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 12:39 PM IST
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