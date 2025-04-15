Hexaware Technologies shares to turn ex-dividend today; check details

Shares of Hexaware Technologies are in focus as the firm will trade ex-dividend on bourses on Tuesday. In the previous session, Hexaware Technologies shares climbed 6.26 per cent intra day to a high of Rs 672.1 on the BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 38,412 crore.The stock has lost 21% in one month.

The rally in the stock comes ahead of the company's announcement regarding dividend rewards for its shareholders. Hexaware Technologies will trade ex-dividend starting Tuesday, April 15, 2025, as the company has decided to issue an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 (575 percent) for each equity share of Rs 1 for the financial year 2025.

The ex-dividend date is important because it marks the point at which a company's shares begin trading without the attached entitlement to the upcoming dividend. Therefore, investors must hold the stock before this date to qualify for the dividend payout.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies saw a subdued market entry on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.

In its third quarter earnings, Hexaware Technologies reported a substantial 66.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 320.7 crore compared to Rs 192.8 crore the previous year. Revenue climbed 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,154 crore for the quarter. However, concerns about near-term demand emerged as sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms was a mere 0.2% from the previous year.