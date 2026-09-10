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FMCG stocks looking attractive after sharp correction, says Quantum AMC's George Thomas

FMCG stocks looking attractive after sharp correction, says Quantum AMC's George Thomas

George Thomas, fund manager for the equity business at Quantum AMC, said select FMCG stocks are approaching interesting levels after a steep valuation reset, even as near-term business conditions remain challenging.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 4:33 PM IST
FMCG stocks looking attractive after sharp correction, says Quantum AMC's George ThomasGeorge Thomas argues strong cash generation and high return ratios are reviving the sector’s long-term appeal.

After years of underperformance, India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) pack may finally be entering a zone where long-term investors can start paying attention again. George Thomas, fund manager for the equity business at Quantum AMC, said select FMCG stocks are approaching interesting levels after a steep valuation reset, even as near-term business conditions remain challenging.

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His comments come at a time when investors have largely stayed away from the sector, frustrated by weak stock returns, slowing growth and mounting competitive pressure from new-age brands and distribution models.

Valuations turn from excess to opportunity

Thomas made it clear that the problem was never the quality of FMCG businesses, but the price investors were being asked to pay. “None of these companies made sense when they were quoting at sixty, seventy PE,” he said, arguing that such multiples were difficult to justify for businesses with steady-state growth of around 9-10%.

That equation, however, is beginning to change. According to Thomas, the sector’s correction has brought valuations closer to sensible territory, opening up a more balanced risk-reward equation for patient investors.

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Cash flows remain the core strength

The bullish case, in his view, rests on business quality rather than hopes of a dramatic earnings breakout. He pointed to “fairly good” free cash flow yields, very strong cash generation and, in some cases, return on equity levels “close to a hundred percent” as reasons select names still deserve attention.

That matters because FMCG companies continue to offer resilience, brand strength and balance-sheet quality even when revenue growth moderates. For value-focused investors, those traits become more compelling once valuation froth disappears.

Competition and consumption stress still bite

Thomas also acknowledged why the sector has struggled. The rise of quick commerce and direct-to-consumer brands has intensified competitive pressure, making it easier for challenger labels to scale distribution and chip away at incumbents’ growth. Established players, he said, are now reassessing category expansion, execution and growth strategy.

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On top of that, a weak monsoon and inflation pressures could keep near-term earnings subdued. “Some of the near-term numbers could look a little suboptimal,” he cautioned, suggesting the recovery may not be immediate.

Not multibaggers, but steadier returns

Even so, Thomas believes the reset has materially improved the sector’s investment case. His expectation is not for outsized gains, but for more dependable outcomes. “It may not be super normal returns, but you can expect market-level returns in some of these names,” he said.

That framing is significant. In a market where pockets of mid- and small-cap exuberance still trade at elevated multiples, FMCG may be re-emerging not as a momentum trade, but as a disciplined value play for investors willing to wait.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:33 PM IST
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