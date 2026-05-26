HFCL shares up 66% in a month, hit 52-week high today-analyst shares outlook 

Shares of HFCL, the telecommunication equipment maker, have risen 66% in the last one month. HFCL stock rose 3.34% to a 52-week high of Rs 168.20 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 25,553 crore. The rally in the stock can be attributed to the company's strong Q4 earnings and order wins.

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HFCL stock has gained 139.50% in three months and 141.62% in 2026, making it strongly overbought on charts with RSI climbing to 77.8. An RSI above 77.8 indicates a stock is overbought or has more buyers than sellers in a trading session.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "HFCL witnessed a strong bullish breakout after a gap-up opening and upper circuit move in the previous session, followed by sustained buying momentum in today’s trade. The stock continues to trade firmly above all key EMAs, indicating a strong uptrend and positive price structure. Volumes remained significantly higher than average, confirming aggressive accumulation at higher levels. RSI is placed near 78, reflecting strong bullish momentum and continued strength despite entering the overbought zone. The follow-up buying after the sharp rally suggests confidence among market participants and hints at potential continuation of the upward trajectory in the near term, provided the stock sustains above breakout levels."

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The rally comes amid strong Q4 earnings show. The firm logged a strong turnaround in its financial performance. HFCL reported a net profit of Rs 178.5 crore in Q4 compared to a net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue in the March 2026 quarter climbed 17.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,824.12 crore from Rs 800.72 crore a year ago. Total income stood at Rs 1,846.38 crore in Q4 against Rs 814.36 crore in the same period last year, while total expenses rose to Rs 1,617.71 crore from Rs 918.19 crore.

The company reported its highest-ever order book at Rs 21,206 crore in FY2025–26, higher than Rs 9,967 crore in the previous financial year.

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Apart from Q4 earnings, the firm won a series of order recently, which led to positive sentiment around the stock. The firm on May 4 won purchase orders worth Rs 84.23 crore, for the supply of optical fiber cables, from one of the leading private telecom operators of the company.

On April 8, HTL Limited, a material subsidiary of the company secured order worth Rs 1366 crore form a renowned tier 1 customer for the supply of optical fiber cables.

HFCL Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems. The company is a manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry.