HG Infra, Aarti Pharmalabs, Cochin Shipyard shares rally up to 15% today. Here's why

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd climbed up to 15 per cent in Tuesday's trade and were leading among BSE gainers. HG Infra Engineering climbed as a couple of brokerages suggested 'Buy' on the stock while Cochin Shipyard moved up on a large order win. Aarti Pharmalabs gained following its March quarter results.

HG Infra has guided for revenue growth of 15-20 per cent with Ebitda margins of 15-16 per cent for FY25. "We expect 13 per cent/12 per cent revenue/EPS CAGR over FY24-26E. Maintain BUY with a revised price target of Rs 1,380 (valuing EPC business at 13x FY26E EPS)," said JM Financial. Axis Securities finds the stock worth Rs 1,320.

On Tuesday, the stock was trading at Rs 1,366.70, up 14.68 per cent.

"We believe HG infra will be a beneficiary of NHAI’s expected BOT project awards next year as it can get larger share of subcontracts from this segment. We value HG Infra based on SOTP method wherein we have valued EPC business at 12 times FY26 PAT and asset business as 0.8 times P/B to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,365 (Rs 1,218 earlier). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock," Centrum Broking said.



Cochin Shipyard climbed 8.7 per cent to Rs 1,299 after the defence major said it has bagged a large order from a European client for hybrid service operation vessels (SOVs). Cochin Shipyard classifies a large order value between Rs 500- Rs 1,000 crore. The project is seen completing by the end of 2026.

"We would like to inform that CSL has bagged a Large order from a European Client, for the design and construction of a Hybrid Service Operation Vessel (Hybrid SOV) with an option for two more such vessels," according to a stock exchange filing.

Aarti Pharmalabs shares were up 13.35 per cent at Rs 589.65. This stock gained as the company said its consolidated profit after tax jumped 52 per cent to Rs 65.25 For teh March quarter compared with Rs 42.87 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Net revenue for Aarti Pharmalabs was up 4.27 per cent YoY at Rs 505.77 crore against Rs 485.06 crore YoY.