Hindalco Industries Q1 profit rises 30% to Rs 4,004 crore; revenue up 13%

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,004 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), marking a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, while revenue rose 13 per cent to Rs 64,232 crore.

Aluminium Upstream quarterly EBITDA stood at Rs 4,080 crore, up 17 per cent, with industry-best margins of 44 per cent. The Aluminium Downstream segment posted its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 229 crore, surging 108 per cent YoY. Copper EBITDA came in at Rs 673 crore, in line with guidance.

The company's US-based subsidiary Novelis' shipments rose 1 per cent to 963 KT, supported by an 8 per cent growth in beverage can volumes. The company's cost reduction initiatives aim for $100 million in annualised savings by FY26 and $300 million by FY28. Key growth projects, including Bay Minette and India expansions, remain on schedule.

Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA improved to 1.02x as of June 30, 2025, from 1.24x a year earlier. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 8,673 crore, up 9 per cent YoY, while net profit climbed 30 per cent to Rs 4,004 crore.

The strong results were led by a robust performance in the India business and resilient growth at Novelis. The India Aluminium Upstream segment delivered another strong quarter with EBITDA of Rs 4,080 crore, up 17 per cent, while Aluminium Downstream achieved a record Rs 229 crore EBITDA, up 108 per cent YoY. Despite challenges, Novelis saw a 1 per cent rise in total shipments, driven by an 8 per cent jump in beverage can shipments over the prior-year quarter.

Separately, the company said Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala will cease to hold office as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, upon completion of his second consecutive term of five years.

Additionally, Praveen Kumar Maheshwari has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole-time Director of the Company, effective from the close of business hours on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, citing personal reasons. He will, however, continue to serve as a Senior Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Meanwhile, Hindalco shares were last seen trading 0.71 per cent lower at Rs 667.05.