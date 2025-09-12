Hindustan Copper shares rise 14% as company announces Rs 2,000-crore capex plan

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. soared by as much as 14% on Friday after the company announced a capital expenditure plan totalling Rs 2,000 crore over the next five to six years. The state-owned miner revealed intentions to acquire new copper deposits in both India and overseas markets and is in discussions with public sector enterprises such as RITES, IOCL, Coal India, and GAIL through potential memoranda of understanding to broaden its mining operations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hindustan Copper shares rose 14% to Rs 283.60 against the previous close of Rs 248.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 26,960 crore.

Hindustan Copper expects volumes to grow by approximately 20% while maintaining margins above 40%. For FY26, the firm has earmarked Rs 350 crore in capital expenditure and is in the process of expanding mining capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 12.2 MTPA. The company currently controls about 45% of the country's copper ore reserves and resources, securing its position as India's sole copper miner.

For the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Hindustan Copper recorded revenue of Rs 516 crore, an operating margin of 41%, and a net profit of Rs 134 crore. Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh stated, "the company aims to produce about 4 million tonnes of copper ore in FY26, yielding nearly 31,000 tonnes of metal-in-concentrate (MIC)."

Advertisement

This compares to 24,000 tonnes of MIC produced in the previous year, indicating a robust upward trajectory. The company reiterated its earlier guidance for a 15% increase in volume for FY26, supported by operational efficiencies and ongoing cost control measures.

Singh also commented that "artificial intelligence is emerging as a new demand driver for copper, with rising investments in data centres significantly boosting consumption."

According to global data, India’s per capita copper consumption is 0.6 kg, which remains well below the world average of 3.2 kg and considerably lower than countries such as Germany (13.6 kg), South Korea (11.0 kg), and China (8.4 kg).

Hindustan Copper’s ongoing expansion and targeted production growth come at a time when domestic copper consumption is expected to increase, driven by technology and infrastructure investments. The company’s move to acquire new deposits and collaborate with other public sector firms is anticipated to further enhance its resource base and operational scale.