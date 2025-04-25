Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Net profit jumps 47% to Rs 3,003 crore; revenue up 20%

Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,003 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), up 47 per cent from Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations of the company, which is majority-owned by metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, came at Rs 9,087 crore in Q4 FY25, a 20 per cent rise as compared to Rs 7,549 crore in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter under review, Hindustan Zinc's expenses moved up 8.49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,532 crore.

Its second-biggest business segment, silver, clocked a 24 per cent YoY growth in revenue. Hindustan Zinc, which currently enjoys around 75 per cent share of the domestic market, is the world's third-biggest producer of silver. Revenue from the zinc, lead and others segment grew by 21 per cent, 7 per cent and 40 per cent YoY, respectively.

Parent Vedanta is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings later in the month on April 30.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc slipped 3.05 per cent to settle at Rs 507.50. At this closing price, the stock has inched up 0.24 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. It saw high trading volume on BSE as around 2.40 lakh shares changed hands today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.33 lakh shares.

Turnover on the counter came at Rs 10.82 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,88,153.46 crore.

Technically, the counter traded lower than the 5-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.13 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 24.62. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 22.12 with a return on equity (RoE) of 122.28. Promoters held a 63.42 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc as of March 2025.