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Wall Street holiday: Is the US stock market closed on July 3? Here's what investors should know

Wall Street holiday: Is the US stock market closed on July 3? Here's what investors should know

Cryptocurrency markets will continue to operate as usual, with digital assets trading round the clock.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Wall Street holiday: Is the US stock market closed on July 3? Here's what investors should knowUS equities ended mixed on Thursday.

US financial markets are closed on Friday, July 3, for the Independence Day holiday, as July 4 falls on a Saturday this year. Equity and bond markets will reopen on Monday, July 6, after a three-day weekend.

Under the standard US market holiday calendar, when Independence Day falls on a Saturday, the holiday is observed on the preceding Friday. As a result, there will be no trading in US stocks or bonds on July 3.

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However, cryptocurrency markets will continue to operate as usual, with digital assets trading round the clock despite the federal holiday.

Ahead of the long weekend, US equities ended mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record closing high. At the same time, continued weakness in semiconductor stocks weighed on the technology-heavy Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 finished little changed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 594.83 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 52,900.07, extending its winning streak to four consecutive weeks -- its longest since October 2024.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.01 point to 7,483.24, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 207.36 points or 0.80 per cent to 25,832.67.

For the week, the Dow gained around 2 per cent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.8 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 2.1 per cent.

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The latest US labour market data also remained in focus. According to the nonfarm payrolls report, the US economy added 57,000 jobs last month, significantly below economists' expectations of 110,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate stood at 4.2 per cent, broadly in line with market expectations of 4.3 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 3, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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