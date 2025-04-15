scorecardresearch
HUDCO, Marico & Poonawalla Fincorp: Axis Securities shares 3 weekly 'Buy' calls

For HUDCO, Axis said the stock is forming a strong bullish candle, signalling the start of fresh upward momentum.

Axis mentioned that the holding period for these select stocks will be up to three to four weeks.

Axis Securities expects benchmark Nifty50 to trade within the 23,500–22,300 zone with a mixed bias this week. In terms of the technical outlook for Nifty Bank, it sees the sub-index's movement in a broad range of 52,500–49,500 during the select period.

It has recommended 'Buy' calls for shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), Marico Ltd and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.

HUDCO target price: Rs 229-235

For HUDCO, Axis said the stock is forming a strong bullish candle, signalling the start of fresh upward momentum. "Investors can buy HUDCO shares around Rs 205-201 levels, keeping a stop loss of Rs 190. On the higher end, it can move towards Rs 229-235," it stated.

Marico target price: Rs 770-800

The domestic brokerage said Marico shares also formed a strong bullish candle, signalling a continuation of the medium-term uptrend. "The breakout is accompanied by a notable rise in volume, highlighting strong market participation and reinforcing bullish conviction. The stock has established a solid medium-term support base at Rs 582. Analysis indicates an upside towards 770-800 levels," Axis said.

Poonawalla Fincorp target price: Rs 404-425

The broking firm said Poonawalla has broken out of a medium-term downward-sloping trendline, signalling the start of a potential post-breakout rally. "Following the breakout, the stock retested the breakout zone and found support near Rs 321, rebounding sharply and reaffirming a positive bias. This indicates an upside towards Rs 404-425 levels," Axis noted.

Further, the brokerage mentioned that holding period for these stocks will be up to three to four weeks.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
