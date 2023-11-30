'Hurts more than World Cup loss,' say retail investors who didn't get Tata Tech IPO allotment as stock makes bumper market debut

The retail investors who didn't get allotment for Tata Technologies Ltd IPO shared their pain on Thursday as the shares got listed at 140% premium. Later, the stock surged as much as 180% valuing the first Tata Group company to go public in nearly two decades at Rs 56,800 crore.

The Tata Motors' unit, which provides engineering and technology services to auto, aero and heavy machinery makers, surged past the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 500 to debut at Rs 1,200 and rose to as much as Rs 1,400.

The Rs 3,042.5 crore IPO of Tata Technologies was subscribed 69.43 times. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed a mammoth 203.41 times, while the part meant for non-institutional investors attracted 62.11 times subscription. The quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 16.50 times.

On Thursday, hilarious memes emerged on X platform (formerly Twitter) where retail investors who couldn't lucky at IPO allotment of Tata Tech. "Not getting Tata Tech IPO allotment hurts more than World Cup loss," said an X user.

Me trying to get Tata Technologies IPO pic.twitter.com/gDTMmoGegk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 30, 2023

#TataTechnologies listing giving me more burns than WC loss right now.

160% listing gain 🥲 pic.twitter.com/2yVsC3858P — Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) November 30, 2023

Me watching others getting 160% gain on #TataTechnologies listing pic.twitter.com/nmkd6usRzh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 30, 2023

When you recommend a friend to apply for IPO and he gets allotment, but you didn’t!!



#TataTechnologies pic.twitter.com/Wje4Pm6c5m — Deepak kumar Biswal. 🇮🇳 (@Deepakbiswal22) November 29, 2023

When your friend gets Tata Technologies IPO allotment and you don't get it. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Kn0qPV6Mld — Arvind Datta (@datta_arvind) November 30, 2023

On Thursday, some investors said there FOMO (fear of missing out) is being created among retail investors and that the stock can fall a bit in the coming days when long-term investors can take an entry in the stock.

Tata Technologies' valuation has topped that of its peers KPIT Technologies, L&T Technology Services and sister Tata Group company Tata Elxsi, which are valued between Rs 41,000 crore and Rs 52,400 crore.

With inputs from Reuters

Watch: India squad vs South Africa; KL Rahul to lead ODIs, Suryakumar Yadav named T20 captain, Rohit, Virat to play in Test match, Pujara, Rahane dropped; Teams for India A vs South Africa A, inter-squad matches

Watch: India vs Australia T20 series Match 4: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India vs Matthew Wade-led Australia; Team squads, toss timing, pitch report, weather report, live streaming; Shreyas Iyer in, Glenn Maxwell out; Match 3 highlights