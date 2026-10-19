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ICICI Bank shares close lower after Q2 earnings; 3 brokerages remain bullish

ICICI Bank shares close lower after Q2 earnings; 3 brokerages remain bullish

ICICIBANK1,381.00(1.15%)

ICICI Bank reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY27, ahead of expectations, according to Macquarie.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 4:18 PM IST
ICICI Bank shares close lower after Q2 earnings; 3 brokerages remain bullishICICI Bank shares closed at ₹1,382, down 1.06% from their previous close of ₹1,396.80.

ICICI Bank Ltd shares fell on Monday after the private lender reported its September-quarter results, with brokerages highlighting strong loan growth, resilient core income and lower credit costs. Macquarie, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs remained positive on the stock, pointing to the potential for sustained earnings growth and improved returns as the bank deploys its foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits.

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ICICI Bank reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY27, ahead of expectations, according to Macquarie. Net interest income (NII) grew 18% YoY, while advances increased 30% YoY. Loan growth was 24% YoY after excluding FCNR-B-linked loans, while domestic loan growth was led by business banking and corporate lending. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.2%, with credit costs remaining benign and asset quality showing resilience.

ICICI Bank shares closed at ₹1,382, down 1.06% from their previous close of ₹1,396.80. The stock opened at ₹1,408.90 and touched a high of ₹1,412 and a low of ₹1,378.05 during the session. At the day's low, the stock was down 1.34% from its previous close.

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Macquarie on ICICI Bank

Macquarie maintained its Outperform rating on ICICI Bank, with a 12-month target price of ₹1,730. The brokerage said the bank's profit rose 20% YoY and exceeded expectations, supported by advances growth of 12% quarter-on-quarter and lower credit costs. Excluding treasury and tax effects, profit increased 23% YoY.

Jefferies maintains Buy rating on ICICI Bank

Jefferies maintained its Buy rating on ICICI Bank and raised its 12-month target price to ₹1,750. The brokerage said September-quarter earnings were ahead of estimates, supported by stronger NII and lower credit costs. It expects the reallocation of FCNR-B funds and repricing of loans following rate changes to support margins.

Goldman Sachs sees 45% upside in ICICI Bank

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Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating on ICICI Bank and set a 12-month target price of ₹2,025, implying potential upside of 45% from the ₹1,396.80 previous closing price cited in the report. The brokerage said Q2FY27 results exceeded expectations across loan growth, core revenue, NIM and provisions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 4:18 PM IST
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