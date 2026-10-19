ICICI Bank shares close lower after Q2 earnings; 3 brokerages remain bullish

ICICI Bank shares closed at ₹1,382, down 1.06% from their previous close of ₹1,396.80. The stock opened at ₹1,408.90 and touched a high of ₹1,412 and a low of ₹1,378.05 during the session. At the day's low, the stock was down 1.34% from its previous close.

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Macquarie on ICICI Bank

Macquarie maintained its Outperform rating on ICICI Bank, with a 12-month target price of ₹1,730. The brokerage said the bank's profit rose 20% YoY and exceeded expectations, supported by advances growth of 12% quarter-on-quarter and lower credit costs. Excluding treasury and tax effects, profit increased 23% YoY.

Jefferies maintains Buy rating on ICICI Bank

Jefferies maintained its Buy rating on ICICI Bank and raised its 12-month target price to ₹1,750. The brokerage said September-quarter earnings were ahead of estimates, supported by stronger NII and lower credit costs. It expects the reallocation of FCNR-B funds and repricing of loans following rate changes to support margins.

Goldman Sachs sees 45% upside in ICICI Bank

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Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating on ICICI Bank and set a 12-month target price of ₹2,025, implying potential upside of 45% from the ₹1,396.80 previous closing price cited in the report. The brokerage said Q2FY27 results exceeded expectations across loan growth, core revenue, NIM and provisions.