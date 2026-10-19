ICICI Bank shares close lower after Q2 earnings; 3 brokerages remain bullish

ICICI Bank Ltd shares fell on Monday after the private lender reported its September-quarter results, with brokerages highlighting strong loan growth, resilient core income and lower credit costs. Macquarie, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs remained positive on the stock, pointing to the potential for sustained earnings growth and improved returns as the bank deploys its foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits.
ICICI Bank reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY27, ahead of expectations, according to Macquarie. Net interest income (NII) grew 18% YoY, while advances increased 30% YoY. Loan growth was 24% YoY after excluding FCNR-B-linked loans, while domestic loan growth was led by business banking and corporate lending. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.2%, with credit costs remaining benign and asset quality showing resilience.