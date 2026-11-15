Bangladesh garment crisis deepens: Factories shut after fresh unrest as workers demand 140% wage hike

The unrest comes a day before the country's Minimum Wage Board is scheduled to meet on November 16 to discuss a revised pay structure.

Workers have been demanding that the minimum monthly wage be increased from 12,500 taka (about $100) to 30,000 taka (about $240), a rise of 140%.

Protests broke out in Gazipur's Konabari and Mouchak industrial areas on Sunday morning. Workers gathered outside factories and attempted to block the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

According to local reports, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesters around 8.30 am. Police deployed additional security personnel across the industrial belt.

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Factories shut as protests spread

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amjad Hossain said law enforcement personnel had been stationed at key locations to prevent further unrest. "Workers made attempts to gather at different locations this morning, but law enforcement personnel prevented them with their prompt actions and remain deployed at every key point in the industrial area," Hossain was quoted as saying.

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Factory owners reported wider disruption, with some estimates putting the number of affected units at more than 50. Local reports gave varying closure figures, although officials confirmed 13 indefinite shutdowns and five one-day holidays.

Despite the unrest, production continued at most factories in Gazipur's industrial belt.



Authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh personnel, Ansar units and the Special Response Battalion alongside police. Executive magistrates were also assigned to oversee security arrangements.

The fresh closures came after garment factory owners warned on Saturday that units facing continued work stoppages could be closed indefinitely without wages.

Under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, workers may lose wages during closures arising from unlawful strikes or unrest.



Wage board meeting on November 16

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The Bangladesh government formed a Minimum Wage Board on November 1 to recommend a revised salary structure following weeks of protests.

The board is expected to finalise its recommendations by the end of November, with the revised pay structure scheduled to take effect from December 1. Workers are expected to receive their first salaries under the new scale in January.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has confirmed that its representatives will attend Monday's meeting and submit a wage proposal. However, the association warned that its participation in subsequent discussions would depend on developments in the industrial areas.

Workers have argued that their current wages are insufficient to cover rising food, housing, transport and healthcare expenses.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. Its ready-made garment industry employs more than four million workers and accounts for over 80% of the country's export earnings.

The country supplies major international fashion retailers, including H&M, Zara and Gap.

Factory owners have warned that prolonged unrest during the production season for spring and summer collections could delay shipments, undermine overseas buyers' confidence and trigger order cancellations.

The latest disruption comes weeks after violent protests, when demonstrators blocked major highways and set fire to police and public transport vehicles. The upcoming wage board meeting will take place amid continued pressure from workers for higher pay and demands from factory owners for the restoration of normal production.