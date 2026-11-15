'Bihar is sitting on a tourism gold mine': Anand Mahindra stunned by Rajgir's hidden treasures

The industrialist said he had known of Rajgir but had never seriously considered it a tourist destination.

"I came across this video of Rajgir in Bihar & was intrigued. I vaguely knew of Rajgir, but had never really thought of it as a tourist destination," Mahindra wrote on X. "So I decided to read up a little more about it. It turned out to be a rewarding exploration."

I came across this video of Rajgir in Bihar & was intrigued. I vaguely knew of Rajgir, but had never really thought of it as a tourist destination. So I decided to read up a little more about it. It turned out to be a rewarding exploration. Rajgir was the capital of Magadha over 2,500 years ago. The Buddha and Mahavira both spent time here. The city was once surrounded by a massive stone wall, almost 40 kilometres long, built without mortar. Today, it has a spectacular glass skywalk, ropeways, forested hills and ancient monuments. But my reading led me to think more broadly about Bihar itself. Bodh Gaya, where the Buddha attained enlightenment. Nalanda, one of the ancient world’s greatest centres of learning. Vaishali, associated with one of the earliest republican systems of government. And Pataliputra, capital of Ashoka’s Mauryan Empire. An incredible concentration of history and heritage in one state And yet, outside its important pilgrimage circuits, Bihar seems to receive relatively little attention as a tourist destination. I can’t help feeling that Bihar is sitting on a tourism gold mine. All this reflection prompted by one video of Rajgir. A reminder of how much there still is to explore in our own country… #SundayWanderer — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2026

Mahindra highlighted Rajgir's historical importance, noting that the ancient city served as the capital of Magadha more than 2,500 years ago and was associated with both Gautama Buddha and Mahavira.

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"Rajgir was the capital of Magadha over 2,500 years ago. The Buddha and Mahavira both spent time here. The city was once surrounded by a massive stone wall, almost 40 kilometres long, built without mortar," he wrote. "Today, it has a spectacular glass skywalk, ropeways, forested hills and ancient monuments."

In Case You Missed It: 'A new gold standard': Anand Mahindra praises Bihar Museum after it ranks 9th globally, best in Asia

'Bihar is sitting on a tourism gold mine'

Mahindra said his exploration of Rajgir led him to reflect on the wider historical importance of Bihar.

"But my reading led me to think more broadly about Bihar itself," the businessman said.

He pointed to Bodh Gaya, where Buddha attained enlightenment; Nalanda, a renowned ancient centre of learning; Vaishali, associated with early republican governance; and Pataliputra, the capital of Emperor Ashoka's Mauryan Empire.

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"An incredible concentration of history and heritage in one state," he observed.

Despite these attractions, Mahindra questioned why Bihar had not received greater recognition as a mainstream tourist destination.

"And yet, outside its important pilgrimage circuits, Bihar seems to receive relatively little attention as a tourist destination," he said. "I can't help feeling that Bihar is sitting on a tourism gold mine."

The industrialist concluded by saying that a single video of Rajgir had encouraged him to discover more about India's heritage. "All this reflection prompted by one video of Rajgir. A reminder of how much there still is to explore in our own country…"

From Rajgir's glass bridge to Nalanda's ancient ruins

Bihar has several major historical, religious and natural attractions.

Rajgir has emerged as a destination for adventure and leisure tourism, with its glass skywalk, Nature Safari, Zoo Safari and ropeway to the Vishwa Shanti Stupa.

Nearby Nalanda houses the ruins of the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi Temple, another UNESCO-listed site, attracts Buddhist pilgrims and international visitors.

Vaishali is known for its Buddhist and Jain heritage, while Patna has attractions including Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Golghar and Bihar Museum.

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Other destinations include the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, Rohtasgarh Fort and the pilgrimage sites of Gaya and Sitamarhi.

Bihar recorded approximately 6.62 crore tourist visits in 2025, including around 7.44 lakh foreign visits, according to figures shared by the state tourism minister in July 2026.

Mahindra's latest remarks come weeks after he celebrated the Bihar Museum in Patna securing ninth place in the World's 100 Best Museums 2026 list published by Munich-based travel publication Worth a Journey.

The museum was also ranked first in Asia and was the only Indian museum featured in the top 100.

"This is a seminal moment of recognition," Mahindra wrote in his October post. "To have the Bihar Museum in Patna ranked 9th globally and the best in Asia is simply staggering. And it has the potential to be a game changer for the museum-going experience in India."

The museum was placed ahead of institutions including the Louvre in Paris and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in the publication's ranking.