IDBI Bank, Tata Capital, NIACL: Stocks to trade— Key levels, support, resistance & more

Indian equity benchmark settled with decent gains on Monday, after trading in a range for the session. Traders remained positive over the US-Iran negotiations, driving the momentum in the stock specific action. The BSE Sensex jumped 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 77,094.07, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 24,102.90 for the day.

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Select buzzing financial stocks like Tata Capital, New India Assurance Company (NIACL) and IDBI Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



IDBI Bank | Book profit | Resistance: Rs 368 | Support: Rs 345

IDBI Bank Ltd has witnessed a strong rally in recent sessions but continues to trade below its 200-day SMA, indicating that the long-term trend remains cautious. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 92.25, while Rs 84 serves as a key support level. A decisive daily close above Rs 93 would confirm a fresh breakout and could trigger renewed buying interest, improving the stock's medium-term outlook. Until then, traders should wait for confirmation before initiating fresh long positions.

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Tata Capital | Book profit | Resistance: Rs 368 | Support: Rs 345

Tata Capital Ltd has failed to sustain above its January 2026 high near Rs 368 after a sharp rally over the past 2–3 weeks, indicating strong overhead resistance. Additionally, the daily MACD is showing signs of exhaustion, suggesting that bullish momentum may be weakening. Given the recent run-up and the inability to break above resistance, profit booking at higher levels is advisable. Immediate support is placed at Rs 345, while Rs 368 remains the key resistance. A decisive breakout above Rs 368 would be required to revive bullish momentum, while failure to hold Rs 345 could invite further consolidation or a short-term correction.





The New India Assurance Company | Book profit | Resistance: Rs 215 | Support: Rs 205

NIACL has already delivered a stellar rally of nearly 86 per cent over the past 2–3 months, making the risk-reward less favorable at current levels. The stock is now approaching a major resistance near Rs 215, which coincides with the July 2025 swing high. Given the sharp run-up and the presence of strong overhead resistance, partial profit booking is advisable to protect gains. Immediate support is placed at Rs 205, while Rs 215 remains the key hurdle. A decisive breakout above Rs 215 could extend the rally, but until then, traders should remain cautious and consider booking profits at higher levels.