Top stocks in news: BEL, Vodafone, Hind Zinc, Info Edge, JSW Infra, Craftsman, Lemon Tree

Indian equity benchmark managed to post mild gains on Monday, after trading in a range for the session as traders were positive over the US-Iran negotiations. The BSE Sensex jumped 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 77,094.07, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 24,102.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 23, 2026:

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Dividend stocks today: Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Tata Power Company, Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers, Dalmia Bharat, Fredun Pharmaceuticals, GNA Axles, Indian Hotels Company and Thyrocare Technologies shall trade ex-date for dividend today.

Craftsman Automation: Promoter Srinivasan Ravi is likely to sell up to a 2.01 per cent stake in the automotive and engineering company through block deals. The floor price has been set at Rs 925 per share with the deal size to be estimated around Rs 484 crore, suggest media reports.

JSW Infrastructure: The JSW Group company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on June 22, with a floor price of Rs 290.35 per share. QIP comprises fresh issue, and an offer-for-sale of equity shares by Sajjan Jindal Family Trust.

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Vodafone Idea: The company board has approved the allotment of 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte (an Aditya Birla Group and promoter entity) for cash at an issue price of Rs 11 per warrant, against the receipt of 25 per cent of the issue price, or Rs 2.75 per warrant, aggregating to Rs 1,182.50 crore. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share within 18 months.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,081 crore since May 25. Major orders received include communication equipment, radars, CBRN protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, and services.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal mining player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Advantek Associates LLP and Aero Eagle Automobiles to explore the adoption of green hydrogen and alternative clean energy solutions across its operations. Hindustan Zinc is set to pioneer the use of hydrogen fuel for underground mining applications.

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Info Edge (India): The IT and allied services company has invested Rs 1,003 crore in 54 AI and deeptech startups since 2020. It has invested Rs 614 crore across 28 AI startups, which are now valued at Rs 1,268 crore, implying a 2.1 times multiple and a gross IRR of around 31 per cent. It has invested Rs 455 crore across 30 deeptech companies, which are now valued at Rs 559 crore,

Apar Industries: The energy and telecom infra company's subsidiary, Apar Industries Middle East, KSA, has signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company to supply base oils within lubeHub Value Park in Yanbu.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company announced the signing of Lemon Tree Hotel, Janakpur, in Nepal. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Yash Highvoltage: The EPC and capital goods player announced the approval of a fundraise of up to Rs 151 crore through a preferential issue. The proceeds will be used to expand its Resin-Impregnated Paper (RIP) bushing manufacturing facility from the originally envisaged 245 kV range to the 550 kV category.

Birla Corporation: The cement company said its Bikram Coal Mine in Burhar, Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, has commenced commercial production of coal with effect from June 22, 2026.

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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The company board of directors will meet on June 26 to consider raising funds through the issuance of securities and to approve a notice seeking members' approval through an Extraordinary General Meeting for the proposed fundraise, subject to Board approval.

DEE Development Engineers: The piping solutions player's wholly owned subsidiary DEE Fabricom India has received an order for supply of Windmill towers of Rs 64 crore (Inclusive of GST) which is of substantial value in the that WOS within a period of 24 months.

GHV Infra Projects: The infra company has received a work order from GHV (India) valued at nearly Rs 213 crore, including GST. The order covers composite works involving civil, electrical, mechanical and signal & telecom segments.