scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
IIFL Finance shares plunged 9% today; here's why

Feedback

IIFL Finance shares plunged 9% today; here's why

IIFL Finance shares fell 8.72 per cent to hit a low of Rs 325.95 on BSE. The stock is down 21 per cent in 2025 so far and 45 per cent in the past one year. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bharat Aggarwal, designated as SMP, has resigned from the position of Business Head for unsecured lending of the company effective, January 27, closure of business hours. Bharat Aggarwal, designated as SMP, has resigned from the position of Business Head for unsecured lending of the company effective, January 27, closure of business hours.

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd plunged 9 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the NBFC said Bharat Aggarwal, designated as SMP, has resigned from the position of Business Head for unsecured lending of the company effective, January 27, closure of business hours. The stock was also in news amid rumours the investigation wing of income tax department was conducting searches on IIFL group since morning. 

Related Articles

IIFL Finance shares fell 8.72 per cent to hit a low of Rs 325.95 on BSE. The stock is down 21 per cent in 2025 so far and 45 per cent in the past one year. 

IIFL Finance recently appointed Rupesh Samani as Head-Legal of the company with effect from January 23. Recebtly, IIFL Finance successfully raised $325 million through a Fixed Rate Senior Secured Bond, priced at a competitive coupon rate of 8.75 epr cent with a door-to-door tenor of 3.5 years.

This issuance marked IIFL’s re-entry into the international bond markets after its debut offering in February 2020, further diversifying its borrowing profile. The proceeds from this issuance would be used for onward lending, as per the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) Guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

For the December quarter, MOFSL expects IIFL Finance to report gold loan asset under management (AUM) growth of 44 per cent sequentially at Rs 15,500 crore. It expects MFI business disbursements will be weaker than last quarter and MFI credit costs will be elevated. It sees the profit after tax for IIFL Finance at Rs 200 crore in Q3 against a loss of
Rs 160 crore in Q2, which included an exceptional loss of Rs 590 crore.

The outlook on the gold loan business, loan growth, and margins would be key monitorables, MOFSL said in its preview note. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 28, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement