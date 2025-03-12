scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Indus Towers shares fall 8% as Elon Musk's Starlink inks deal with Airtel, Jio 

Feedback

Indus Towers shares fall 8% as Elon Musk's Starlink inks deal with Airtel, Jio 

Indus Towers shares ended 4.89% lower at Rs 324.80 against the previous close of Rs 341.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 85,687 crore.

Vodafone Idea stock also slipped 3.54% to Rs 7.08 against the previous close of Rs 7.34 on BSE Vodafone Idea stock also slipped 3.54% to Rs 7.08 against the previous close of Rs 7.34 on BSE

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd shares fell 8% intraday on Wednesday as Starlink's entry influences market dynamics in telecom sector. The downturn coincides with partnerships formed by Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel with SpaceX, aiming to introduce Starlink's satellite internet services in India. Starlink's technology, which utilises Low-Earth Orbit satellites, presents a competitive challenge to traditional telecom infrastructure, potentially affecting Indus Towers' market prospects.

Related Articles

Later, Indus Towers shares ended 4.89% lower at Rs 324.80 against the previous close of Rs 341.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 85,687 crore.

Vodafone Idea stock also slipped 3.54% to Rs 7.08 against the previous close of Rs 7.34 on BSE. The stock fell 6.40% on an intraday basis to Rs 6.87 on BSE. Vodafone Idea's challenges are compounded by a continuous decline in its subscriber base, losing 1.71 million users as of December. Analysts from Motilal Oswal suggest that stabilising these losses is crucial for the company's long-term survival.

"However, we believe that Vodafone Idea's capex plans are contingent on a debt raise and further relief from the government," Motilal Oswal noted. The company is embarking on a substantial capital expenditure cycle to close the network gap with competitors, a strategy seen as essential yet reliant on financial restructuring and regulatory support.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 12, 2025, 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Indus Towers Ltd
Indus Towers Ltd