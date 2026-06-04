Thangamayil Jewellery shares zoom 18% to hit record high; here's what investors should know

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday, surging 17.84 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 5,648.95. The stock eventually settled 15.20 per cent higher at Rs 5,522.20. At this level, it has gained 70.46 per cent over the past six months.

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The sharp upmove came after the jewellery retailer informed stock exchanges about the expansion of its footprint through the inauguration of two new branches at Neelankarai and Pallavaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The new outlets are scheduled to be opened on June 7, 2026.

Market veteran Arun Kejriwal said Thangamayil's inventory turn is the secret behind its success. "With a concentrated inventory on display, customers tend to make purchases more readily. You have to be nimble-footed to make money in this high-priced stock," he stated, adding that investors should maintain a trailing stop loss to protect profits.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the stock may suit investors with a high-risk appetite, recommending a 'buy-on-dips' and 'sell-on-rallies' approach.

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Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Thangamayil has been into a secular uptrend, placed at lifetime highs with stretched technical parameters. The momentum seems robust in the counter and with recent price volume spurt it is highly likely to pertain its technical structure. Though a trailing stop loss is advisable with support zone seen around the Rs 5,000-4,800 zone."

Q4 performance

Thangamayil Jewellery reported a sharp rise in earnings for the quarter ended March 2026. Net profit jumped to Rs 143 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 31.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue nearly doubled to Rs 2,839.2 crore from Rs 1,380.5 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 214 crore from Rs 57 crore a year ago.

Alongside its quarterly results, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (180 per cent) for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"Payment Date will be announced once shareholders approve the Dividend at the Annual General Meeting to be held on July 29, 2026," the company said.