IndusInd Bank shares jump 3% as Rajiv Anand joins lender as MD & CEO; key details

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd climbed 3 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the board of directors of the private lender approved the appointment of Rajiv Anand as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term, effective August 25, 2025. This ends uncertainty regarding the CEO post for the lender, which reported a 68 per cent plunge in June quarter profits as growth in lending and deposits slowed. Stock analysts largely had targets of Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 on the IndusInd Bank stock. The pace of business recovery would now be a key near-term monitorable.

IndusInd Bank gained 2.62 per cent to hit a high of Rs 824.95 apiece on BSE.

Anand brings over 35 years of experience in banking and financial services, with expertise in retail and corporate banking, capital markets, treasury, and asset management. He previously served as Deputy Managing Director at Axis Bank, where he played a key role in scaling multiple business verticals.

Announcing the appointment, Chairman Sunil Mehta said, “On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Rajiv Anand on his appointment as MD & CEO. We look forward to working with him to deliver robust growth while upholding the highest standards of governance.” He also thanked the Reserve Bank of India for its support during the selection process.

Data showed IndusInd Bank’s core NIM fell to 3.35 per cent in Q1 from 3.47 per cent in the previous quarter and 4.25 per cent a year ago. Core MFI slippages declined 48 per cent QoQ, while CV slippages rose 13 per cent both QoQ and YoY. Slippages in other retail and corporate segments increased 11 per cent QoQ each.

Among a handful brokerages, the worst target on the IndusInd Bank stock is Rs 600 by Nuvama, which called the lender's Q1 as weak due to pressure on growth, uptick in non performing loans (NPLs) and a crash in fee income with a steep fall in every line item. It noted that core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) plunged 47 per cent YoY and RoA slid to 45 bps from 103 bps in Q3FY25 and 168 bps YoY. All eyes would now be on the new CEO.