Infosys dividend: Narayana Murthy, family to receive Rs 347 cr as Nov 7 set as payout date

Infosys’ latest interim dividend has brought festive cheer to founder N R Narayana Murthy, his family, and the IT giant’s shareholders. The company’s Rs 23 per share interim dividend translates into a Rs 347 crore post-Diwali windfall for the Murthy family, with November 7 set as the payout date and October 27 as the record date.

While announcing its Q2 results, Infosys—the country’s second-largest IT company—declared dividends worth Rs 9,534 crore for FY26. As per June quarter shareholding data (September data is yet to be released), Narayana Murthy held 0.41 per cent stake, while his wife Sudha N Murty owned 0.93 per cent. Their son Rohan Murty and daughter Akshata Murty, the wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, held 1.64 per cent and 1.05 per cent stakes, respectively. Narayana Murthy’s grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty also owned a small 0.04 per cent stake in the IT bellwether.

Based on these holdings, Narayana Murthy’s 1,51,45,638 shares would yield Rs 34.83 crore in dividends, while Sudha Murty’s 3,45,50,626 shares would bring in Rs 79.46 crore. Rohan Murty, with 6,08,12,892 shares, stands to earn Rs 139.86 crore, and Akshata Murty’s 3,89,57,096 shares would fetch Rs 89.60 crore. Ekagrah Murty will also receive Rs 3.45 crore, taking the family’s total dividend income to Rs 347.20 crore.

Infosys has been a consistent dividend payer over the years. The company distributed Rs 43 per share in FY25, totalling Rs 8,719 crore, compared with Rs 7,455 crore in FY24, Rs 6,844 crore in FY23, Rs 6,309 crore in FY22, and Rs 5,112 crore in FY21.

Post its quarterly results, analysts said Infosys is well-positioned to sustain mid-single-digit revenue growth and margin stability, powered by strong demand across verticals, aggressive AI adoption and scaling of forward-deployed engineers. Large deal wins, operational excellence and vendor-agnostic AI capabilities are expected to enhance client engagement, revenue visibility and profitability, Choice Broking said.

"We expect Infosys to post 4.1 per cent YoY dollar revenue growth in FY26F (including 40 bps from acquisitions and does not include the Versent deal). We retain Buy with a target price of Rs 1,720 (vs Rs 1,730 earlier), set at an unchanged 23 times FY27F EPS. The stock is currently trading at 19.8 times FY27F EPS of Rs 74.90," Nomura said.

The IT firm raised its FY26 revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 2–3 per cent from 1–3 per cent, excluding any contribution from the Tesla joint venture, and maintained its EBIT margin forecast at 20–22 per cent. It reported total contract value (TCV) of $3.1 billion, with 67 per cent net new deals.