Infosys Q2 results: Net profit jumps 13% to Rs 7,364 crore; announces Rs 23 dividend

IT services major Infosys on Thursday, October 16, reported a set of financials for Q2 FY26, posting double-digit profit growth and announcing an interim dividend for shareholders.

The Bengaluru-based company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,364 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, up 13.2 per cent from Rs 6,506 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 44,490 crore, compared with Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25.

Operating profit for the quarter came in at Rs 9,353 crore, an 8.1 per cent increase from the year-ago period, while the operating margin stood at 21 per cent, slightly down from 21.1 per cent a year earlier.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share, up 9.5 per cent from the previous fiscal's interim payout. The record date for the dividend is October 27, 2025, with the payment scheduled by November 7, 2025. This follows a board-approved share buyback proposal of Rs 18,000 crore on September 11, 2025, which awaits shareholder approval.

CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, "We have now delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth, demonstrating our unique market positioning and client relevance. Strong deal wins, with 67 per cent net new in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients' priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment."



Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to a 2 per cent -3 per cent range in constant currency, while maintaining its operating margin forecast at 20 per cent - 22 per cent. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant also reported robust large deal wins, with a total contract value (TCV) of $3.1 billion for the quarter.