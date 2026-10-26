Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Infosys share price: Highest, lowest targets post Q2 results; buy, hold or sell?

Infosys share price: Highest, lowest targets post Q2 results; buy, hold or sell?

INFY1,153.80(0.04%)

Infosys lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1-2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 1.5-3 per cent, despite expecting an unchanged 170 basis points (bps) contribution from acquisitions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 8:15 AM IST
Infosys share price: Highest, lowest targets post Q2 results; buy, hold or sell?HSBC said Infosys' guidance revision was broadly in line with its estimate, adding that the IT major now appears to be underperforming peers such as TCS, Cognizant and HCL Technologies this year.

Infosys Ltd reported a miss on its September quarter margin, even as deal wins remained strong. Analysts said its FY27 revenue guidance cut was slightly higher than anticipated, prompting mild revisions to target prices. Among 25 brokerages, Nirmal Bang has the lowest target on Infosys at Rs 902, down from Rs 968 earlier, with a 'Sell' rating. The highest target is from Asit C Mehta at Rs 1,425 apiece.

Advertisement

Infosys lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1-2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 1.5-3 per cent, despite expecting an unchanged 170 basis points (bps) contribution from acquisitions. The lower end of the range assumes further macroeconomic deterioration, while the upper end factors in an improvement in the macro environment. Nomura said Infosys cited pricing pressure from increased competitive intensity, resulting in lower-than-anticipated price increases and softer volume growth in Q2, which eventually led to the guidance revision.

"Infy noted it would be giving salary hikes to employees in two phases (juniors in 3Q; seniors in 4Q). In addition, there would be some headwinds from amortization for acquisitions, large deal ramp-up and AI productivity return to clients. Offsetting levers, according to Infy, include ongoing project Maximus and some reduction in sub-contracting expenses," Nomura said. The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating but cut its target to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,310 earlier.

Advertisement

HSBC said Infosys' guidance revision was broadly in line with its estimate, adding that the IT major now appears to be underperforming peers such as TCS, Cognizant and HCL Technologies this year.

"However, we believe this could primarily reflect the timing of two or three large deals' ramp-down/losses and could prove cyclical rather than structural. A positive development in 2Q was the signing of a $2 billion mega-deal, which is expected to contribute approximately 1% incremental growth in FY28," HSBC said.

While weaker growth in H2 is now largely reflected in expectations, margins remain vulnerable to downside surprises, HSBC said. Currency movements are a headwind, while the implementation of this year's wage increases in H2 is likely to add further pressure. The brokerage retained its target on the stock at Rs 1,110.

Advertisement

Among segments, Financial Services, Energy & Utility Services and Manufacturing continued to see strong demand, while Retail and Hi-Tech in the US remained specifically weak due to subdued discretionary demand and client-specific issues, BNP Paribas said. Retail also saw higher third-party revenue in the previous quarter, contributing to the decline, the brokerage added.

Among other brokerages, CLSA suggested 'Hold' and raised its target to Rs 1,003 from Rs 976. UBS suggested 'Buy' but cut its target to Rs 1,415 from Rs 1,430. JPMorgan maintained its 'Neutral' rating and target of Rs 1,050. Jefferies cut its target to Rs 1,140 from Rs 1,160, while Citi raised its target to Rs 1,105 from Rs 1,030. Morgan Stanley also raised its target, to Rs 1,075 from Rs 976.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more