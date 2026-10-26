Historic victory: Brazilian President Lula snatches fourth presidential term against Flávio Bolsonaro

Speaking after the historic results, Lula told a crowd of supporters in Sao Paulo that he will aim for common ground and that his election to a fourth term as president safeguarded the country’s democracy. He pledged to work with the conservative Congress elected by Brazilians and govern for all 215 million citizens.

The president elect also called for the regulation of digital platforms, saying Brazil had defeated foreign intervention through them. “Brazil is no one’s back yard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Flavio Bolsonaro said he will ask for Brazil’s presidential election to be annulled. In a speech to supporters, the defeated candidate said he would call for the results to be annulled, citing a two-hour extension to voting given by the Supreme Court as polls closed.

Advertisement

Why the victory is historic

Lula’s electoral triumph marks a milestone in modern global democracy and Brazilian political history for several key reasons.

Winning a fourth term places Lula among a select few democratically elected leaders globally to achieve four presidential terms, spanning across multiple decades (2003-2010, 2023-2026, and now extending into 2027+).

The victory cements one of the most dramatic political resurrections in Latin American history, continuing a journey that saw him rise from union leader to president, through imprisonment and annulled convictions, and back to the presidential palace.

Achieving consecutive reelection victories in an era defined by intense political polarization and global incumbent vulnerability underlines an enduring personal mandate and resilience within the Brazilian electorate.

Advertisement

A tense and closely watched runoff

The presidential election reflected deep political divisions across the nation, featuring a stark contrast in economic and social visions for Latin America's largest economy.

After trailing in the first-round vote, Lula rallied support in the final weeks of the campaign to secure the presidency in the decisive second round.

The final hours of voting saw operational challenges after Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin issued an order extending voting hours by two hours. The decision followed complaints from Lula’s camp regarding reduced public transport to polling sites, while the Bolsonaro campaign cited disruption caused by heavy rains in Southern strongholds.

Key debates and divergent visions

Throughout the campaign, both candidates put forward contrasting platforms for Brazil's future, capturing the core debates driving the electorate:

Lula's supporters emphasised his track record of poverty reduction, social welfare expansion, and state-led economic investment. Conversely, critics and Bolsonaro supporters voiced concerns over rising government spending, tax burdens, and past corruption scandals associated with the Workers' Party, arguing for free-market reforms and deregulation.

Supporters of Workers Party highlighted his commitment to environmental protection — particularly Amazon conservation — and a multi-aligned foreign policy balancing relations with major global powers. Opponents argued that a conservative administration under Bolsonaro would better foster private investment, strengthen bilateral ties with traditional allies, and protect national sovereignty against international regulatory pressures.

Advertisement

Supporters of Lula gathered in cities across Brazil to celebrate the electoral declaration. Analysts note that the incoming administration faces the immediate challenge of governing a divided country and addressing lingering legal challenges surrounding the election process.