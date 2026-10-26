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Jio Platforms IPO: Issue price fixed at Rs 1,119 per share; allotment, listing dates and GMP

Jio Platforms IPO: Issue price fixed at Rs 1,119 per share; allotment, listing dates and GMP

Jio Platforms IPO attracted bids worth Rs 4.90 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band.  In terms of bidding amount, it surpassed LG Electronics India Ltd, which drew bids worth Rs 4.41 lakh crore.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 7:47 AM IST
Jio Platforms IPO: Issue price fixed at Rs 1,119 per share; allotment, listing dates and GMPJio Platforms IPO became the first ever issue globally to attract more than 1 crore applications. The issue overall drew more than 1.35 crore applications from investors.

Jio Platforms Ltd has finalised the issue price of its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 1,119 per share, the upper limit of the IPO price band. The Rs 30,213 crore offer, which comprised a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece, was subscribed 22.19 times overall, driven by strong institutional demand. It opened for subscription on Wednesday and closed on Friday last week.

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The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised today, with refunds to unsuccessful bidders likely on Tuesday. India's largest IPO is expected to list on Wednesday, October 28. In the grey market, Jio Platforms was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247, indicating a potential listing gain of 22 per cent over the issue price.

Jio Platforms IPO attracted bids worth Rs 4.90 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band.  In terms of bidding amount, it surpassed LG Electronics India Ltd, which drew bids worth Rs 4.41 lakh crore. The IPO's qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) category was booked 70.55 times, while quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 14 times. The quotas for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd and employees were subscribed 7.60 times and 2.03 times, respectively. Retail investors' portion was booked 2.72 times as of the given time.

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With this, Jio Platforms IPO became the first ever issue globally to attract more than 1 crore applications. The issue overall drew more than 1.35 crore applications from investors, surpassing Waaree Energies Ltd that received more than 97 lakh applications.

Jio Platforms had raised Rs 8,110 crore from anchor investors at Rs 1,119 per share ahead of the public offer. Data showed investors bid for 438 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer.

A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, Jio Platforms operates across technology platforms, mobile services, fixed broadband and digital services. For the financial year 2025-26, it reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30,064 crore on revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 7:46 AM IST
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