Jio Platforms IPO: Issue price fixed at Rs 1,119 per share; allotment, listing dates and GMP

Jio Platforms IPO attracted bids worth Rs 4.90 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band. In terms of bidding amount, it surpassed LG Electronics India Ltd, which drew bids worth Rs 4.41 lakh crore. The IPO's qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) category was booked 70.55 times, while quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 14 times. The quotas for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd and employees were subscribed 7.60 times and 2.03 times, respectively. Retail investors' portion was booked 2.72 times as of the given time.

Advertisement

With this, Jio Platforms IPO became the first ever issue globally to attract more than 1 crore applications. The issue overall drew more than 1.35 crore applications from investors, surpassing Waaree Energies Ltd that received more than 97 lakh applications.

Jio Platforms had raised Rs 8,110 crore from anchor investors at Rs 1,119 per share ahead of the public offer. Data showed investors bid for 438 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer.

A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, Jio Platforms operates across technology platforms, mobile services, fixed broadband and digital services. For the financial year 2025-26, it reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30,064 crore on revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore.