Jio Platforms IPO: Issue price fixed at Rs 1,119 per share; allotment, listing dates and GMP

Jio Platforms Ltd has finalised the issue price of its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 1,119 per share, the upper limit of the IPO price band. The Rs 30,213 crore offer, which comprised a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece, was subscribed 22.19 times overall, driven by strong institutional demand. It opened for subscription on Wednesday and closed on Friday last week.
The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised today, with refunds to unsuccessful bidders likely on Tuesday. India's largest IPO is expected to list on Wednesday, October 28. In the grey market, Jio Platforms was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247, indicating a potential listing gain of 22 per cent over the issue price.