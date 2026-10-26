Jio Platforms listing: Missed investing at the IPO stage? Should you buy after listing or wait?

Does strong subscription guarantee listing gains?

Data published at 11:02 am on October 22 showed the Jio Platforms IPO subscribed 3.48 times overall. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, subscribed 9.42 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 2.34 times and retail investors 1.03 times.

The grey-market premium (GMP) also indicated strong expectations. A published quote of ₹247 on October 22, against the upper issue price of ₹1,119, implied an indicative price of ₹1,366, or a premium of approximately 22.07%. However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Bhansali points out that institutional demand at the offer price does not establish what investors will be willing to pay after listing. She also cautions that subscription figures and GMP may reflect the same underlying optimism, rather than two independent signals of future returns.

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Historical evidence offers a similar caveat. A Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) study of mainboard IPOs listed between April 2021 and December 2023 found an association between higher subscription and stronger listing-day returns, but also greater investor exits alongside higher subscription. The findings do not provide a reliable formula for predicting Jio's performance.

Should you buy immediately after listing?

Investors who missed allotment should avoid rushing into the stock simply because it lists at a premium. A sharp opening-day rally could leave limited room for further gains if the price already factors in optimistic growth expectations.

Aakash Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of MIDASX, an AI-powered B2B2C multi-asset wealth-tech platform, argues that missing the allotment need not end an investor's opportunity to participate.

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“There is no need to see IPO allotment as the only way of participation either. Investors will be able to evaluate the company after listing through its market performance, financial disclosures and business developments,” Bansal said.

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Investors should examine the post-listing price against earnings, cash flows, debt and comparable companies. At the upper end of the IPO price band, Bansal valued Jio at around 34 times FY26 earnings and 13.5 times EBITDA. Investors should assess whether the company's growth prospects justify the valuation at which the stock eventually trades.

Why waiting may make sense

Investors with a long-term horizon could consider waiting for price discovery to settle or reviewing subsequent quarterly results before investing. Financial disclosures can help them assess revenue growth, profitability and whether business performance supports market expectations. However, waiting does not guarantee a lower entry price.

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Investors should also assess their existing exposure to telecom, technology and digital businesses, including indirect exposure through Reliance Industries shares. Any investment should fit their financial goals, risk appetite and broader portfolio.

The bottom line: Missing the Jio Platforms IPO allotment does not mean missing the investment opportunity. But subscription demand, brand recognition and GMP should not be treated as automatic buy signals. Investors should prioritise valuation, financial performance and portfolio discipline over the fear of missing out on a listing-day rally.

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