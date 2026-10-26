From water to vodka: How weight-loss drugs sparked a protein craze and put shoppers on alert

The wider protein trend is also growing. Circana reported in August that around 48% of US adults are looking to add protein to their diets, up 7 percentage points from last year.

But shoppers are becoming more careul about protein claims. A NielsenIQ report said 25% of respondents were using scanning apps to check the nutritional value of prodfucts this year, up from around 17% last year.

"Protein is no longer a differentiator," said Chris Costagli, a lead marketing researcher at NielsenIQ.

Megan Gisela Bautista, a nonprofit employee in Maryland who does strength training, was disappointed by a chicken jerky snack that advertised its protein content.

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"I'd have to eat five of them," Bautista said. "That's bad for you."

Zack Spears of Dallas said he regularly checks nutrition labels and watches YouTube videos reviewing protein-marketed products.

"As this protein craze pops off, and things are getting more expensive, I want to be sure what I'm putting in my body is healthy," Spears said.

More protein does not always mean healthier

Reuters found several products advertising protein based on larger serving sizes than their regular versions.

Nature Valley's "oats ‘n honey" protein granola advertises 13 grams of protein based on a 2/3-cup serving, while its regular granola uses a 1/4-cup serving. General Mills said the protein version can be eaten as a snack or a more complete cereal meal.

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Jonathan Bonnet, a Stanford professor and chief medical officer at the Ardmore Institute of Health, said the product's protein-to-calorie ratio showed a "very low amount of protein overall".

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Protein push meets scepticism

NielsenIQ found that one-third of more than 1,000 respondents believe the food industry is overhyping protein, while another third believe some products contain too much protein.

Dana Hunnes, a professor and clinical dietitian at UCLA, said the average person does not need as much protein as industry marketing suggests.

"I’ve seen the equivalent of a candy bar" advertising protein, she said. "Just because it has protein doesn’t mean it’s something you should eat."