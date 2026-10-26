Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
From water to vodka: How weight-loss drugs sparked a protein craze and put shoppers on alert

From water to vodka: How weight-loss drugs sparked a protein craze and put shoppers on alert

The rise of weight-loss drugs is helping drive demand for protein-rich foods.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 6:00 AM IST
From water to vodka: How weight-loss drugs sparked a protein craze and put shoppers on alertShoppers are becoming more careul about protein claims.

Protein is turning up in everything from bottled water and ice cream to macaroni and cheese and even vodka. The surge is being fuelled partly by people taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, who are looking for more protein to help counter muscle loss., Reuters reported on Friday.

GLP-1 users say they expect to spend 11% more on high-protein foods than before starting the drugs, according to an August survey by Boston Consulting Group.

Advertisement

The wider protein trend is also growing. Circana reported in August that around 48% of US adults are looking to add protein to their diets, up 7 percentage points from last year.

But shoppers are becoming more careul about protein claims. A NielsenIQ report said 25% of respondents were using scanning apps to check the nutritional value of prodfucts this year, up from around 17% last year.

"Protein is no longer a differentiator," said Chris Costagli, a lead marketing researcher at NielsenIQ.

Megan Gisela Bautista, a nonprofit employee in Maryland who does strength training, was disappointed by a chicken jerky snack that advertised its protein content.

Don't Miss: Miso, vanilla or tabasco? How weight-loss drugs are changing fragrance preferences

Advertisement

"I'd have to eat five of them," Bautista said. "That's bad for you."

Zack Spears of Dallas said he regularly checks nutrition labels and watches YouTube videos reviewing protein-marketed products.

"As this protein craze pops off, and things are getting more expensive, I want to be sure what I'm putting in my body is healthy," Spears said.

More protein does not always mean healthier

Reuters found several products advertising protein based on larger serving sizes than their regular versions.

Nature Valley's "oats ‘n honey" protein granola advertises 13 grams of protein based on a 2/3-cup serving, while its regular granola uses a 1/4-cup serving. General Mills said the protein version can be eaten as a snack or a more complete cereal meal.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bonnet, a Stanford professor and chief medical officer at the Ardmore Institute of Health, said the product's protein-to-calorie ratio showed a "very low amount of protein overall".

Must Read: From ₹52 lakh salary to momo carts: Gurugram man builds ₹5 crore food business, here's how

Protein push meets scepticism

NielsenIQ found that one-third of more than 1,000 respondents believe the food industry is overhyping protein, while another third believe some products contain too much protein.

Dana Hunnes, a professor and clinical dietitian at UCLA, said the average person does not need as much protein as industry marketing suggests.

"I’ve seen the equivalent of a candy bar" advertising protein, she said. "Just because it has protein doesn’t mean it’s something you should eat."

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more