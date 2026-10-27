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Infosys, TCS, Coforge shares: IT stocks fall after Anthropic IPO filing; here's why

Infosys, TCS, Coforge shares: IT stocks fall after Anthropic IPO filing; here's why

INFY1,163.50(0.21%)

Among NSE IT index constituents, Infosys fell 2.31 per cent to Rs 1,139.05 and was the worst index performer. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which fell 2.09 per cent to Rs 2,481.90.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Infosys, TCS, Coforge shares: IT stocks fall after Anthropic IPO filing; here's whyInfosys was particularly down as at least four brokerages cut their ratings on the stock in a single day. 

Indian IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro Ltd, which had recently gained on hopes of a global shift away from AI stocks, fell on Tuesday amid Anthropic's planned IPO and Meta Platforms Inc's announcement that it was seeking $95 billion through equity offerings, raising fears that hopes of a 'reverse AI' trade may be premature.

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To recall, Broadcom earlier arranged $63 billion in financing for chip purchases, while SpaceX recently signed a $40 billion equipment-financing deal, suggesting there is no dearth of money flowing into the AI theme.

"The artificial-intelligence theme received a fresh boost after Anthropic filed for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. Semiconductor stocks rallied sharply, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rising nearly 3 per cent. Nvidia gained 2.4 per cent, Micron 3 per cent, Broadcom 2.3 per cent and AMD 2.8 per cent," said Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities.

Shah noted that Asian markets also gained on Tuesday amid renewed investor appetite for AI-related stocks. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading with gains of 2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

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Among NSE IT index constituents, Infosys fell 2.31 per cent to Rs 1,139.05 and was the worst index performer. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Coforge Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd, which fell 2.09 per cent, 1.66 per cent and 1.54 per cent, respectively. Wipro, Mphasis, HCL Technologies Ltd and Tech Mahindra declined over 1 per cent each, as all the 10 index stocks traded in the red.

Infosys was particularly down as at least four brokerages cut their ratings on the stock in a single day.

Indian IT stocks have been under pressure this calendar year amid the ongoing global investments in artificial intelligence (AI). IT spending has been shifting towards AI infrastructure, tokens, AI-enabled software, cybersecurity, data readiness and modernisation, while traditional maintenance, support and other effort-based services have faced increasing pricing pressure. While there are hopes that high borrowing costs will bring the investment phase to an end and kick off a phase of maintenance and support, Wall Street demand suggests the otherwise.

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Anthropic, which was valued at $965 billion in the last funding round, reported a net loss of $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026 on revenue of $16.3 billion. Anthropic reported a 1,000 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue in 2025 but does not expect its revenue to grow at comparable rates in the future.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 11:08 AM IST
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