Top dividend yield stocks: Vedanta, Coal India, Indian Oil, BPCL among brokerage's list of companies

Large-cap stocks with high dividend yields

Vedanta and Coal India top the large-cap list, with dividend yields of 7 per cent each over the last 12 months, according to the report. Vedanta paid dividends of Rs 16 per share during this period, while Coal India paid Rs 26.5 per share.

Indian Oil Corporation and BPCL feature next, with dividend yields of 6 per cent each. Indian Oil paid dividends of Rs 8.3 per share over the past 12 months, while BPCL paid Rs 17.5 per share.

Other large-cap companies on the list include Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and ITC, each with a dividend yield of 6 per cent. PFC paid dividends of Rs 18.8 per share, ONGC Rs 13.3 per share and ITC Rs 14.5 per share over the same period.

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), HCLTechnologies, Wipro and Infosys are also part of the large-cap list, each with a dividend yield of 4 per cent.

Bank of Baroda, Indus Towers and Power Grid Corporation of India also feature, with dividend yields of 4 per cent each.

PSU stocks with high dividend yields

Among PSU stocks, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Coal India feature among the highest-yielding names, with dividend yields of 7 per cent each over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil and BPCL have dividend yields of 6 per cent each, while REC and PFC also feature in the category with yields of 6 per cent each. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) also has a dividend yield of 6 per cent, according to the report.

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Other PSU stocks on the list include Balmer Lawrie and NMDC, with dividend yields of 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, RITES, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Chennai Petroleum Corporation, General Insurance Corporation of India and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) are also included with dividend yields of 4 per cent each.

In the mid-cap category, apart from HPCL and REC, mentioned above, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Knowledge Realty Trust feature with dividend yields of 6 per cent each, while Oracle Financial Services Software has a yield of 4 per cent, according to Axis Direct's report.

In the small-cap space, PTC India has the highest dividend yield in the report at 24 per cent, followed by CESC at 10 per cent. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Gateway Distriparks and Gujarat Pipavav Port have dividend yields of 7 per cent each.

VST Industries, Nexus Select Trust, HeidelbergCement India, Castrol India, Crizac and R Systems International are among the other small-cap companies included in the list with dividend yields of 6 per cent each.

The report also features Bata India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Gulf Oil Lubricants India, each with a dividend yield of 5 per cent.