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Top dividend yield stocks: Vedanta, Coal India, Indian Oil, BPCL among brokerage's list of companies

Top dividend yield stocks: Vedanta, Coal India, Indian Oil, BPCL among brokerage's list of companies

VEDL230.15(1.16%)

Vedanta and Coal India top the large-cap list, with dividend yields of 7 per cent each over the last 12 months, according to the report. Vedanta paid dividends of Rs 16 per share during this period, while Coal India paid Rs 26.5 per share.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Top dividend yield stocks: Vedanta, Coal India, Indian Oil, BPCL among brokerage's list of companiesAmong PSU stocks, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Coal India feature among the highest-yielding names, with dividend yields of 7 per cent each over the last 12 months.

Vedanta, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are among the companies featuring in Axis Direct's list of high dividend-yield stocks.

The domestic brokerage, in its recent report, has identified companies across the large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and PSU categories with dividend yields of up to 24 per cent over the past 12 months.

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Large-cap stocks with high dividend yields

Vedanta and Coal India top the large-cap list, with dividend yields of 7 per cent each over the last 12 months, according to the report. Vedanta paid dividends of Rs 16 per share during this period, while Coal India paid Rs 26.5 per share.

Indian Oil Corporation and BPCL feature next, with dividend yields of 6 per cent each. Indian Oil paid dividends of Rs 8.3 per share over the past 12 months, while BPCL paid Rs 17.5 per share.

Other large-cap companies on the list include Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and ITC, each with a dividend yield of 6 per cent. PFC paid dividends of Rs 18.8 per share, ONGC Rs 13.3 per share and ITC Rs 14.5 per share over the same period.

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), HCLTechnologies, Wipro and Infosys are also part of the large-cap list, each with a dividend yield of 4 per cent.

Bank of Baroda, Indus Towers and Power Grid Corporation of India also feature, with dividend yields of 4 per cent each.

PSU stocks with high dividend yields

Among PSU stocks, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Coal India feature among the highest-yielding names, with dividend yields of 7 per cent each over the last 12 months.

Indian Oil and BPCL have dividend yields of 6 per cent each, while REC and PFC also feature in the category with yields of 6 per cent each. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) also has a dividend yield of 6 per cent, according to the report.

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Other PSU stocks on the list include Balmer Lawrie and NMDC, with dividend yields of 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, RITES, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Chennai Petroleum Corporation, General Insurance Corporation of India and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) are also included with dividend yields of 4 per cent each.

In the mid-cap category, apart from HPCL and REC, mentioned above, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Knowledge Realty Trust feature with dividend yields of 6 per cent each, while Oracle Financial Services Software has a yield of 4 per cent, according to Axis Direct's report.

In the small-cap space, PTC India has the highest dividend yield in the report at 24 per cent, followed by CESC at 10 per cent. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Gateway Distriparks and Gujarat Pipavav Port have dividend yields of 7 per cent each.

VST Industries, Nexus Select Trust, HeidelbergCement India, Castrol India, Crizac and R Systems International are among the other small-cap companies included in the list with dividend yields of 6 per cent each.

The report also features Bata India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Gulf Oil Lubricants India, each with a dividend yield of 5 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 10:59 AM IST
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