After Sashidhar Jagadishan, Anup Bagchi takes charge as HDFC Bank MD and CEO

The bank credited Jagdishan with strengthening its performance, culture and customer-centric approach, and acknowledged his role in completing one of the largest mergers in corporate India.

“The Bank would like to place on record its sincere appreciation for the strategic vision and unwavering commitment demonstrated by Mr. Jagdishan throughout his distinguished tenure. His stewardship has been instrumental in strengthening the Bank's performance, culture, and customer-centric approach,” the filing said.

HDFC Bank also expressed gratitude for Jagdishan's service and his association with the lender over several decades.

Welcoming Bagchi, the bank said: “The Bank warmly welcomes Mr. Anup Bagchi to his new role and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Bank's strategic priorities.”

The bank said the details concerning Bagchi and Jagdishan, as required under Regulation 30, read with Clause 7 of Paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and the SEBI master circular dated January 30, 2026, had already been provided in an intimation dated October 1, 2026.

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Following Bagchi's appointment, and pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the listing regulations, HDFC Bank also named the key managerial personnel severally authorised to determine the materiality of events and information under its policy and make the necessary disclosures to the stock exchanges.

The authorised officials are Bagchi as managing director and chief executive officer, Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director, V. Srinivasa Rangan as executive director, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as chief financial officer, and Ajay Agarwal as company secretary. The leadership transition took effect on October 27, with Bagchi succeeding Jagdishan as HDFC Bank's managing director and chief executive officer after the latter completed his tenure.