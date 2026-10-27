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Maruti Suzuki Q2 earnings preview: Stock near 52-week low, here's what brokerages expect 

Maruti Suzuki Q2 earnings preview: Stock near 52-week low, here's what brokerages expect 

MARUTI11,365.00(1.29%)

Maruti Suzuki India shares rose 1.26% to Rs 11,342 against the previous close of Rs 11,200. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.55 lakh crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 9:53 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q2 earnings preview: Stock near 52-week low, here's what brokerages expect Maruti Suzuki: The auto stock is trading just 3% higher than the 52 week low of Rs 10,984 recahe don October 22 this year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained over 1% in early deals ahead of the country's largest car maker's Q2 earnings set to be announced today. Maruti Suzuki India shares rose 1.26% to Rs 11,342 against the previous close of Rs 11,200 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.55 lakh crore.

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Interestingly, the auto stock is trading just 3% higher than the 52 week low of Rs 10,984 reached on October 22 this year.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 earnings preview

YES Securities 


YES Securities expects adjusted PAT to decline by 12.8% YoY (-14.1% QoQ) at Rs 2880 crore due to higher 
depreciation. MSIL's volume grew by 26.5% YoY (+2% QoQ) to 697k units with Average Selling Price (ASP) to grow by 1% YoY (1% QoQ) at Rs 776000/unit.

This could result in 27.7% YoY (+3.1% QoQ) growth in revenues at Rs 54060 crore. Led by Raw material (RM) inflation, the brokerage expects EBITDA margins to contract by 340bps YoY (+40bp QoQ) at 8.6%.

Anand Rathi

Maruti is among the top picks of brokerage Anand Rathi. The stock has a received a buy call with a target price of Rs 11,603. It expects a 28.3% year-on-year rise in Q2 revenue to Rs 54,297.1 crore. However, net profit may fall 9% to Rs 3005.2 crore.

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Jefferies 

Global investment firm Jefferies expects Maruti Suzuki to post a 27.9% rise in revenue at Rs 54,130 crore. EBITDA is seen falling by 8.9% to Rs 4631 crore. Pre-ex profit may fall 1.6% to Rs 3,250.2 crore Jefferies has a buy call on Maruti stock at Rs 11,603.

Axis Direct 

The brokerage said EBITDA margins for Maruti are expected to improve by ~38 bps YoY but decline by 96 bps QoQ, supported by higher sales of new models (Victoris and e-Vitara) and increased export volumes, but partly offset by elevated raw material costs and supply chain disruptions.

Total revenue is expected to grow by 29.8% YoY, driven by an 26.5% YoY increase in volumes and 3% YoY growth in ASPs over the past year. This growth is supported by an improved product mix, with a higher UV contribution at 34% in Q2FY27 compared to 28% in Q2FY26, along with a stronger export mix and the impact of new product launches.

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EBITDA margins are expected to improve by 37 bps YoY but decline by 195 bps QoQ, impacted by elevated raw material costs and supply chain disruptions, but partly offset by higher sales of new models and increased export volumes.

Net profit is expected to fall 8.9% to Rs 3001 crore in Q2. Axis sees a 29.8% rise in Q2 revenue to Rs 54,626 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 9:52 AM IST
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