Apple iPhone Duo screens develop lines days after launch, company offers replacements

Must read: Apple’s first foldable iPhone faces a demand surge: 14 million shipments now expected

On October 26, Apple shared a statement acknowledging the issue, in which it said, “We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units.” It also assured impacted users that their units will be replaced with a new one.

Why iPhone Duo display issue matters?

The iPhone Duo launched at a whopping price of Rs 2,99,900 in India and $1999 in the US for the 256GB model. The foldable went on sale on October 23, attracting many buyers on the first day, with crowds gathering at Apple Stores to get their hands on the smartphone.

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However, Early reports of screen problems could raise questions about the durability of Apple's first foldable device, particularly given its high price and the company's entry into a category where the folding mechanism and display are crucial.

Must read: Thinking of a foldable iPhone? The repair score, the $999 screen charge and the hinge questions

As of now, Apple has not revealed the reason behind reported display issues, but based on iFixit teardown videos, the cracks appear to be concentrated in a particular area of the phone’s internal structure rather than occurring randomly across the screen. It also highlighted a potential hinge-related issue

How to replace an iPhone Duo with display issues?

Apple has advised customers who experience problems with the iPhone Duo's display to contact AppleCare for a replacement. However, for the replacement, customers do not need an active AppleCare+ subscription to qualify for a replacement for this specific manufacturing defect.

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Customers do not need an active AppleCare+ subscription to qualify for a replacement for this specific manufacturing defect. However, the exact eligibility terms should be verified with Apple.