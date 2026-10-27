Meta brings long-form videos to Instagram: Should YouTube be worried?

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Instagram wants to keep viewers on its platform

The new format lets selected creators upload horizontal videos up to 90 minutes long. Instagram is also testing Clips as Reels, a feature that lets creators turn portions of longer videos into short clips that direct viewers to the full-length version.

The idea is to make short videos a discovery tool for longer content. Instead of leaving Instagram to watch a complete podcast or interview elsewhere, viewers could potentially continue watching within the same platform.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Colin and Samir show acknowledged the shift in strategy, saying, “I have been against doing long-form video on Instagram.” However, the platform is now exploring how short-form and long-form videos can work together, allowing users to discover content through Reels and then watch longer videos without leaving Instagram.

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Instagram is also expanding video consumption through its television app, positioning itself for viewing beyond smartphones. According to TechCrunch, the Features test began with selected creators in Brazil and is expanding to a small group in the US. Indian creators should not assume the feature is currently available to them.

YouTube has one major advantage: Monetisation

For creators, the biggest difference between the platforms is how they earn money.

YouTube offers eligible creators a defined advertising revenue-sharing model through its Partner Programme. Creators receive 55% of net advertising revenue from eligible watch-page videos, giving established channels a direct route to earning from their content.

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Meanwhile, Instagram relies more on brand partnerships, subscriptions, Gifts and limited performance-based incentives. Meta has not announced a long-term monetisation model for Features.

A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch, “It’s too early to share a long-term monetization model”. The spokesperson added that the company is exploring ways for creators to earn through brands, fans and Instagram itself, including performance-based incentives.

This is a significant hurdle. Longer videos could create additional advertising opportunities, but Instagram has yet to confirm whether it will introduce advertisements within these videos and share revenue with creators. Until then, uploading a 90-minute video does not guarantee earnings based on views.

What should Indian creators do now?

For Indian creators, Instagram’s long-form push presents an opportunity to experiment, but not a reason to abandon YouTube. Since Features is still being tested and its monetisation model remains unconfirmed, creators should first check whether they have access to the format before planning their content strategy around it.

Creators making technology reviews, educational explainers, podcasts or interviews can use YouTube as their primary platform for full-length videos, while publishing shorter highlights as Instagram Reels to attract new viewers. If Features becomes available to you, then you can test whether these clips translate into longer viewing sessions on Instagram.

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You should track watch time, audience retention, shares, returning viewers and the cost of producing each video, rather than judging success by views alone. Brand partnerships and sponsorships can provide another revenue stream, although earnings will depend on audience quality, engagement and advertiser demand.

Most importantly, creators should watch for Meta’s announcements on Features availability, advertising revenue sharing and eligibility requirements. Until a direct payment model is confirmed, Instagram’s 90-minute format is best treated as a potential audience-building opportunity rather than a guaranteed source of income.

Should YouTube be worried?

Instagram’s move signals stronger competition for viewers, creators and advertising budgets. However, YouTube’s established search discovery, long-form viewing habits and creator payment system remain significant advantages.

Instagram could become a stronger competitor if it successfully connects Reels discovery with sustained long-form viewing and introduces a compelling creator payment model.

For now, the bigger question is not whether Instagram can host longer videos, but whether it can give creators a financial reason to publish them.