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Inox Wind shares in a downtrend, hit 52-week low; price targets and more 

Inox Wind shares in a downtrend, hit 52-week low; price targets and more 

Inox Wind shares: The ongoing correction has pushed the stock to two 52-week lows in two consecutive sessions. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Inox Wind shares in a downtrend, hit 52-week low; price targets and more Inox Wind stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Inox Wind shares are in a downtrend since last two years. The green energy stock has slipped up to 57% in two years and 48% in a year. In fact, in the short and medium term too, investors are sitting on losses.

The stock is displaying bearish signals in both short term and long term. Inox Wind stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Apart from negative returns, the green energy stock has high volatility with a beta of 1.76 in a year.

The ongoing correction has pushed the stock to two 52-week lows in two consecutive sessions.

The stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 72.73 in the current session. It slipped to 52 week low of Rs 73.21 in the last session.

The multibagger stock has fallen 40% this year, pushing the stock near the oversold zone on technical charts. The RSI of the stock stands at 32.6.

In the current session, the stock reversed trend. After hitting a fresh 52 week low, the stock rose 1.07% to Rs 74.29 in late morning deals. Market cap of Inox Wind stood at Rs 12,858 crore. Total 8.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.39 crore.

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Inox Wind Price Targets
 
Brokerage MOFSL has a price target of Rs 92 on the stock for the next one year.


It has reduced FY27/FY28 revenue estimates for Inox Wind by 8%/10% as the brokerage estimates deliveries to be lower at 1.1GW/1.3GW in FY27/28.

The brokerage reiterated its BUY rating, backed by attractive valuations and seasonally stronger second half.

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst said, "Stock remains in a clear downtrend, trading below all major EMAs and near support around Rs 73–75. Avoid fresh buying at current levels. Existing-position SL should remain below support. A sustained move above Rs 81 can trigger upside towards Rs 90–95 level."

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 11:17 AM IST
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