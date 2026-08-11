Inox Wind shares in a downtrend, hit 52-week low; price targets and more 

Apart from negative returns, the green energy stock has high volatility with a beta of 1.76 in a year.

The ongoing correction has pushed the stock to two 52-week lows in two consecutive sessions.

The stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 72.73 in the current session. It slipped to 52 week low of Rs 73.21 in the last session.

The multibagger stock has fallen 40% this year, pushing the stock near the oversold zone on technical charts. The RSI of the stock stands at 32.6.

In the current session, the stock reversed trend. After hitting a fresh 52 week low, the stock rose 1.07% to Rs 74.29 in late morning deals. Market cap of Inox Wind stood at Rs 12,858 crore. Total 8.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.39 crore.

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Inox Wind Price Targets



Brokerage MOFSL has a price target of Rs 92 on the stock for the next one year.



It has reduced FY27/FY28 revenue estimates for Inox Wind by 8%/10% as the brokerage estimates deliveries to be lower at 1.1GW/1.3GW in FY27/28.

The brokerage reiterated its BUY rating, backed by attractive valuations and seasonally stronger second half.

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst said, "Stock remains in a clear downtrend, trading below all major EMAs and near support around Rs 73–75. Avoid fresh buying at current levels. Existing-position SL should remain below support. A sustained move above Rs 81 can trigger upside towards Rs 90–95 level."

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.