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'Toxic' box office collection day 8: Despite 35% drop in daily biz, Yash's film crawls past ₹230 crore in India

'Toxic' box office collection day 8: Despite 35% drop in daily biz, Yash's film crawls past ₹230 crore in India

The film's daily collections have crashed by nearly 35% on Wednesday, and the word on the street hasn't been kind either.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 8:11 AM IST
'Toxic' box office collection day 8: Despite 35% drop in daily biz, Yash's film crawls past ₹230 crore in IndiaToxic box office day 8: Critics and audiences alike have slammed the "commercial actioner" for being all flash, zero substance

Yash's latest film Toxic has managed to limp past the ₹230 crore mark at the domestic box office — but don't let that number fool you. The film's daily collections have crashed by nearly 35% on Wednesday, and the word on the street hasn't been kind either.

Toxic made ₹101.10 crore on its day 1, ₹37.65 crore on its day 2, ₹27.20 crore on its day 3, ₹25.15 crore on its day 4, ₹23 crore on its day 5, ₹7.65 crore on its day 6, ₹7.85 crore on its day 7, and ₹5.10 crore on its day 8.

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With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹234.70 crore. This translates to India gross collections of ₹280.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

DON'T MISS | 'Toxic' box office collection day 7: Despite nearing ₹250 crore in India, is Yash's film a nightmare for its distributors?

Of this, the film has made a total of ₹142.50 crore in the Hindi belt and ₹55.05 crore across Karnataka so far. Toxic's Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions have raked in ₹25.08 crore, ₹9.77 crore and ₹2.30 crore so far, respectively.

The film's overall theatrical occupancy stood at 13.19% on Wednesday, with its highest occupancy at 16.46% in night shows.

At the worldwide box office, the film has made a total of ₹322 crore so far. Toxic has made ₹1 crore on its day 8 in the overseas market, taking total overseas collections to ₹41.75 crore.

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MUST READ | 'Toxic' box office collection day 6: Yash’s film crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, but sees steep decline in India. Is the momentum fading?

Critics and audiences alike have slammed the "commercial actioner" for being all flash, zero substance — and now, distributors across multiple markets are staring at a tough road to recover their money.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film focuses on Raya, a gangster who rises through betrayal and bloodshed to claim the city's underworld. The film is set during the Portugese rule in Goa.

Toxic features Yash in a double role as Raya and Ticket. Apart from Yash, the film stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Sudev Nair, and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles.

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 8:11 AM IST
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