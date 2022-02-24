Rs 7.5 lakh cr investor wealth wiped out as Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Investors lost over Rs 7.5 lakh crore within minutes of market opening on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 7.59 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 248.09 lakh crore against Rs 255.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sensex fell 1,457 points to 55,774 and Nifty dropped 391 points to 16,671.

Amid negative market sentiment, mid cap and small cap counters took a major hit. BSE mid cap and small cap indices declined 576 points and 804 points, respectively in trade today.

Volatility rose in the Indian equity market, with India VIX climbing 22.39% to 30.16 in early trade.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 3.96%. All Sensex constituents were trading in the red.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices fell into the red. BSE bankex crashed 1,108 points to 41,812 and BSE IT index lost 916 points to 32,963.

The market breadth was negative with 284 shares trading higher against 2,483 stocks in the red. 84 shares were unchanged.

Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday as Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.

Sensex closed 68.62 points lower at 57,232 and Nifty fell 28.95 points to 17,063.25.

On Sensex, NTPC, L&T and Nestle India were the top losers falling up to 1.55 per cent. Top Sensex gainers were Kotak Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 2.49 per cent.