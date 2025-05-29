IRCTC shares in focus on Q4 profit, final dividend

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 26% increase in net profit for the January-March quarter, climbing to ₹358 crore compared to ₹284 crore in the previous year. This growth was supported by a one-time gain of ₹45.68 crore. The company's revenue rose to ₹1,269 crore from ₹1,152 crore, marking a robust performance across its business segments. IRCTC's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹1 per share for the fiscal year 2025, further enhancing shareholder value.

Advertisement

Related Articles

IRCTC's web ticketing revenue increased to ₹372 crore from ₹342 crore, while tourism revenue surged to ₹274 crore from ₹199 crore year-on-year. The packaged drinking water segment, Rail Neer, also saw growth with revenue rising to ₹96 crore, up from ₹83 crore. Despite these increases, the catering revenue remained stable at ₹529 crore. The company reported an EBITDA of ₹385.5 crore, up 6.4% from the previous year's ₹362.5 crore, although the EBITDA margin slightly decreased to 30.39% from 31.47%.

For the full fiscal year, IRCTC's net profit rose by 18% to ₹1,315 crore from ₹1,111 crore the previous year, with annual revenue increasing to ₹4,675 crore from ₹4,260 crore. This performance reflects IRCTC's continued expansion and dominance in its market segments. The company's diverse revenue streams, particularly in tourism and web ticketing, have been pivotal in sustaining its growth trajectory over the past year.