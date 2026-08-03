'Chandigarh lacks Delhi's energy': Executive’s post on worker quitting sparks online debate

In his LinkedIn post, Gulati shared that an employee decided to leave the company because he felt Chandigarh lacked the excitement and opportunities associated with the national capital.

"One of our employees resigned because working here was 'too boring'. According to him, Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai. Fair enough. Everyone has preferences. But tbh, I don't think this was really about Chandigarh," Gulati wrote.

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According to Gulati, the resignation made him reflect on a broader pattern he has observed among professionals throughout his career.

COO says mindset matters

Explaining his perspective, Gulati said that people generally fall into two categories, those who actively explore new environments and create opportunities, and those who expect the environment to entertain or motivate them. "Some people enter a new place and immediately start exploring. Others wait for the place to entertain them. Aur ye pattern kaam pe bhi dikhta hai," he wrote.

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Drawing a parallel with workplaces, he added that some professionals remain focused on what's missing better clients, better systems or bigger opportunities, while others try to maximise whatever resources they already have. "The people who grow are the ones who learn to make the most of where they are. So no... I don't think Chandigarh made him leave. I think his mindset did," Gulati concluded.

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Internet reacts over post

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn and other social media platforms, where users expressed mixed opinions.

A user wrote, "He was Right cause NO Severe Pollution Levels, NO Daily Bloodshed Over Car Parkings, NO Over crowded Buses, Generally only 35-45 minutes to reach a destination on high traffic routes henceforth KILLS the Enthusiasm of Traffic Jams, Fights, Abuses etc. He must be missing all those Premium Quality Conversations."

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Another user wrote, "I don't think it's about mindset it's about preference. And I think you are just trying to see it from your perspective, try to see and understand his perspective."

Third user wrote, "I agree that mindset is important, but fit matters as well. The right environment can amplify someone's strengths, while the wrong one can make even a motivated person feel stuck. It's usually a combination of both."