Railway firms such as IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, IRCON, RVNL and Texmaco Rail will post their earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 in the near term. This year, earnings of railway firms have been subdued with investor sentiment taking a hit due to disappointment in the Union Budget 2025 where allocation for the sector was kept unchanged at Rs 2.55 lakh crore contrary to the expectations of a significant boost.

A majority of railway stocks have taken a hit in the last one year as global economic instability, including proposed US tariffs, uncertain US interest rates and rising crude oil prices impacted the sentiment in the global market.

Here's a look at what analysts say on the outlook of these railway stocks ahaed of Q2 earnings.

Osho Krishan from Angel One said, "IRCTC is showcasing an initial attempt at resurgence from oversold terrain. The support is placed around Rs 700- Rs 690 zone. On the flip side, a decisive move beyond Rs 745 (200 DSMA) is likely to trigger fresh bullish momentum with Rs 780- Rs 800 as potential targets in the near period."

On the IRCON stock, Krishan said the stock is showcasing an initial attempt at resurgence from oversold terrain. "The support is placed around Rs 160 zone. On the flip side, a decisive move beyond Rs 180- Rs 185 is likely to trigger fresh bullish momentum in near period."

Commenting on the RVNL stock ahead of Q2 earnings, Krishan said the stock was in a strong consolidation phase, having support around Rs 300 and resistance around Rs 365 (200 DSMA). "A decisive breakthrough on either end is likely to pave the way in the coming period," added Krishan.

On Texmaco Rail, Krishan said, the stock is in a strong consolidation phase, having support around Rs 128 and resistance around Rs 145. A decisive breakthrough on either end is likely to pave the way in the coming period.

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Texmaco is trading strong near recent highs with consistent volume support. Above Rs 138, expect a move towards Rs 148– Rs 155. Support at Rs 130 must hold to retain momentum. RSI near 60 suggests healthy uptrend. Short-term bullish bias intact."

On the outlook of RVNL stock, Arora said, "RVNL stock is regaining traction near Rs 325 support. A breakout above Rs 338 may lead to levels of Rs 350– Rs 365. RSI improving signals positive momentum. Medium-term outlook is bullish; maintain buy on dips above Rs 320 with a stop loss at Rs 312."

Arora said, "Ircon shares have bounced from Rs 162 support, showing renewed strength. Sustaining above Rs 172 may fuel rally toward Rs 182–Rs 190. The stock's RSI is recovering from oversold zone and supports positive bias." The trend he says is bullish above Rs 172 and advises accumulate on dips for targets up to Rs 190.

Arora has a positive outlook on the Titagarh Rail stock.

"Titagarh remains strong, forming higher lows. Holding above Rs 880 sustains bullish bias toward Rs 940–Rs 970. RSI is positive, indicating momentum continuation. Only below Rs 870 trend turns weak. The short-term outlook is positive with price targets of Rs 970–Rs 1000."

IRCTC reported a 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter. Profit came at Rs 331 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 308 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 11.8% YoY to Rs 1,159.6 crore from Rs 1,117.5 crore, led by steady contributions from its key segments including catering, packaged drinking water (Railneer), internet ticketing, and tourism.

Titagarh Rail reported a 54% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to Rs 30.86 crore in the April–June 2025 quarter compared with Rs 67.01 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue slipped 24.8% to Rs 679.30 crore in Q1 from Rs 903.05 crore in the year ago period.

IRCON reported a 26.7% year-on-year (YoY) fall in profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of FY26 to Rs 164.1 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 224.0 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s total income declined to Rs 1,892.4 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 2,385.3 crore in Q1FY25.

Rail Vikas Nigam's profit fell 40% during the quarter ended June 30. Profit fell to Rs 135 crore during the April-June period compared to Rs 224 crore in the year ago period.

Texmaco Rail's revenue slipped 16.3% to Rs 911 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,088 crore in the year ago period. Profit fell 50% to Rs 30 crore in Q1 against Rs 59.8 crore. EBITDA fell 33.7% to Rs 70.9 crore in Q1 against Rs 107 crorea year ago.