IREDA, DAM Capital, Vishal Mega Mart, Ather Energy, One Mobikwik: IPO lock-in expiries in next 30 days

About two dozen companies will see their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins getting expired over the next 30 days, and a total of $21 billion worth shares are likely to hit the market over the next three months, a study by Nuvama Institutional Equities suggested.

Vishal Mega Mart, IREDA and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions are likely to see $1.1-3.7 billion worth shares coming to the market for trading in the coming days.

Data by Nuvama showed Gandhar Oil Refinery will see 2 crore lock-in shares, accounting for 20 per cent of the outstanding shares, getting lifted today. These shares are worth $38 million. This stock is down 2 per cent from its listing day closing price.

Fedbank Financial Services will see its lock-in getting removed on Friday, May 30. A total of 7.4 crore shares worth $81 million, accounting for 20 per cent of the outstanding shares, would come to the market. This stock is down 33 per cent from its listing day closing price.

Environ Infra Engineers (9.1 crore shares), Ather Energy (2.1 crore shares) and IREDA (53.8 crore shares) would see their lock-ins getting expired on June 2, Inventurus Knowledge on June 9 (10 lakh shares), Suraksha Diagnostic (2.2 crore shares) on June 10 and Vishal Mega Mart (254.20 crore shares) and Sai Life Sciences (Rs 10 crore shares) on June 17.

"Between 28th May 2025, and 22nd Sep 2025, a total of 61 companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted amounting to the value of $21 billion. The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by Promoter & Group," Nuvama said.

The study included businesses listed up until May 26.

One Mobilkwik Systems will see pre-listing shareholder lock-ins getting expire on June 18, India Shelter Finance Corp on June 19, Inox India on June 20, Credo Brands Marketing and Suraj Estate Developers on June 23 and Muthoot Microfinance on June 24.

Others included Ventive Hospitality (June 26), Carraro India (June 26), Sanath Textiles (June 26), Mamata Machinery (June 26), Transail Lighting (June 27), DAM Capital Advisors.