Shares of IREDA are in focus today after the renewable energy firm reported its business performance for the last fiscal. The company also said its arm IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Limited (“IREDA Global”) has received its first credit rating from CareEdge Global Ratings.

IREDA stock ended 4.46% lower at Rs 109.20 in the previous session. Market cap of the renewable energy stock stood at Rs 30,676 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In terms of technicals, relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 37, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

IREDA stock touched an all-time high of Rs 310 on July 15, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 108.70 on March 30,2026.

It hit a 52 week high of Rs 186.55 on BSE on June 9, 2025.

Credit rating

IGGEFIL has been assigned a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating of ‘BBB+/Stable’, which is at par with India’s sovereign rating. The rating reflects IGGEFIL’s institutional linkage with its parent organisation, IREDA, and its strategic role in supporting the renewable energy financing ecosystem.



Business Performance

In the last fiscal, loans sanctioned rose 9% to Rs 51,883 crore and loan disbursements climbed 16% to Rs 34,496 crore.

Advertisement

IREDA is a Mini Ratna (Category - I) government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Limited (“IREDA Global”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited today i.e. March 31, 2026 received its inaugural international credit rating from CareEdge Global Ratings and has been assigned a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Rating of ‘BBB+/Stable’, which is at par with India’s sovereign rating.