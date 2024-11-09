IRFC, IRCTC, Oil India and Amara Raja among stocks turning ex-dividend next week 

Investors on Dalal Street will closely watch companies like IRFC, Container Corporation of India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, and Power Grid Corporation of India in the coming week.

Over 25 companies will have their shares turn ex-dividend for dividends, bonus issues, amalgamations, and stock splits over the next five days. Many of these stocks will also announce record dates for dividends, which determine the shareholders eligible for dividend payments.

Ex-Dividend trading stocks

DCM Shriram Limited: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 11, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, with the record date set for November 11.

TD Power Systems: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 11, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share, with the record date set for November 11.

Indraprastha Gas: Shares will trade ex-dividend on November 11, 2024. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 5.50 per share, with the record date set for November 12.

IRFC: The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share, with the record date set for November 12.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.30 per share, with the record date set for November 14.

Astral Ltd: The company reported an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, with the record date set for November 15.

Container Corporation of India: The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share, with the record date set for November 15.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with the record date set for November 15.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC): The company reported an interim dividend of Rs 4.00 per share, with the record date set for November 14.

KP Energy Ltd: The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per share, with the record date set for November 14.

Oil India Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.00 per share, with the record date set for November 15.

Page Industries Limited: The company reported an interim dividend of Rs 250 per share, with the record date set for November 16.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, with the record date set for November 14.

RITES Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share, with the record date set for November 15.

Meanwhile, Worth Investment & Trading Co. and Bajaj Steel Industries will trade ex-dividend next week after announcing bonus issues for their shareholders. Additionally, Wonder Electricals, Jost’s Engineering Company, JTL Industries, and Contil India will also trade ex-dividend following their stock split announcements, according to BSE data.

Ex-date

The ex-date is the date up to which a buyer of the company’s shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. This means that if you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the benefits. The ex-date is determined by the company.